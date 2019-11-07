Bernie’s new immigration plan allows everyone in & gives them all welfare

We received big news today in the form of a press release from a neo-communist, open borders website, United We Dream dot org. The release announced Bernie Sanders’ new national immigration platform and it’s quite a stunner. [We don’t link to communists and socialists in most cases as per policy]

Sanders, who likes to call himself a Democratic Socialist, is, like most Democratic Socialists offering a communist agenda for America. His new immigration plan gives testimony to that statement. Bernie promises to halt deportations on day one, abolish ICE and transform CBP, welcome — to start — 50,000 climate migrants, and every one of these people will get welfare and free healthcare, paid for by billionaires and all middle-class citizens and legal residents.

If you don’t know what a climate migrant is, read this. It basically allows the world to come in if they say they are affected by the climate. Details are yet to be worked out but it will begin with 50,000 and increase from there.

THE PLAN

We have to link to communist Bernie’s plan so you can see it for yourself. He came up with the plan in conjunction with open borders groups.

Bernie is equating giving away the store with his parents’ immigration experience. They dealt with anti-semitism. He’s a victim, his parents were victims, therefore all his “brothers and sisters” from around the world must be allowed in and given welfare.

He will lift the travel ban, halt deportations on day one, give amnesty to all, abandon all migrant protocols, open up green cards to people on the dole, and enshrine sanctuary cities into law. He will decriminalize illegal border crossings and he will set up a $14 billion defense fund to protect people coming in illegally. These actions will all get done in the first year of his presidency.

And we thought crazy Bernie couldn’t get crazier.

AOC LIKES IT

AOC, our little Eve Peron, is all in.

THE LETTER

Momentum Continues to Build for New Immigration Vision for America: Helping People Without Hurting People

Washington, D.C. – Today, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) released his immigration plan, A Welcoming and Safe America for All , which would offer the nation a sharp departure from Trump’s agenda of hate. Sanders, along with plans of other presidential hopefuls would set a new direction for immigration policy and politics.

Adrian Reyna, Director of Strategy of United We Dream Action, said:

“United We Dream Action is encouraged by Senator Sanders’ A Welcoming and Safe America for All plan, which offers a contrast to hateful and dangerous immigration politics and policies. It boldly calls for a moratorium on deportations, an end to for-profit immigrant detention and would break up the deportation force. The plan moves past “Comprehensive Immigration Reform” policies of the past which for years have meant dramatic increases for ICE and CBP in exchange for protections for some immigrants.

United We Dream Action expects the next President to break from the status quo of deporting and hurting immigrants. We are building a new national consensus focused on the humanity of immigrants, and policies which help people without hurting people . Every presidential candidate should work to embrace immigration plans that make it easier for people to be #FreeToMove and #FreeToStay.

It is time for a new immigration framework that treats immigrants and refugees as the human beings we are. Both parties must end the practice of using the nation’s racist criminal justice system as an excuse to abduct and deport immigrants.”

United We Dream Action is the largest immigrant youth-led organization in the nation, a powerful network made up of over 500,000 members and 48 affiliate organizations across 26 states.