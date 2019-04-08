Bernie’s Officially #1! And he wants murderers & rapists to vote from jail

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a socialist who is more of a communist, leads in early fundraising against his fellow Democratic opponents, setting a tone as an “indisputable front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination,” the AP reports.

The reason they explain is this:

“He now carries the weight of high expectations and will face heightened scrutiny over everything from the cost and feasibility of his government-funded policy proposals to his tax returns, which he has not yet released,” AP’s Juana Summers and Julie Pace write. “Less than two months into his second White House bid, no other declared candidate in the crowded Democratic field currently has amassed so many advantages: a $28 million war chest, a loyal and enthusiastic voter base.”

Bernie’s agenda is extremely far-left. His latest declaration is that all felons in prison must be allowed to vote. That means murderers, rapists, child abusers, corrupt individuals, who haven’t yet paid the price, get to choose our leaders. What could go wrong?

What is even more troubling is his belief that ANYONE LIVING IN AMERICAN SOCIETY HAS THE RIGHT TO VOTE.

Sanders made the troubling remarks at an Iowa town hall this weekend, Newsweek and The Des Moines Register reported.

“I think that is absolutely the direction we should go. You’re paying a price: You committed a crime and you’re in jail. That’s bad.

But you’re still living in American society and you have a right to vote.”

His reasoning is if your body is in this country, you have the right to vote. That must mean he’s okay with people here illegally voting as well.

OH, AND HE WANTS YOUR STUFF

Whatever it takes to win, we suppose. Alinsky would be proud. His home state of Vermont and Maine allow felons to vote from behind bars. It’s sick. The murderers’ victims don’t get to vote. Child rapists who stole a child’s life will get to choose our leaders.

Bernie Sanders and his collective also want all your stuff through massive wealth redistribution. He believes he has the right to it because we are not individuals for the purpose of theft. We are the collective. And the people cheer!