Bernie’s Revolution Is Winning the Hearts & Minds of Lazy Know-Nothings

Most of the candidates Bernie endorsed, lost their primaries.

Of the 50 candidates that Sanders’ PAC “Our Revolution” endorsed, 24 of them were defeated. Two-thirds of his candidates in competitive primaries have been defeated.

He is still winning too many. He’s out to destroy Capitalism.

Sanders’ broader goal is to get the youth out and make them permanent Socialist/Communist voters. His ultimate goal is to bring the Democrat Party further and further left. In that, he has been highly successful.

The hard-left revolutionary has been very successful in pushing to get far-left progressive policies like Socialist healthcare, deceptively dubbed ‘Medicare-for-all’, into the Democratic mainstream and on to their platform.

Pelosi said in her weekly conference to reporters that Bernie’s healthcare will be on the table. Even though it’s wholly unaffordable, even by Bernie’s own words, it will be part of the Democratic freebie agenda.

Socialist/Communist Bernie

As an aside, Bankrupt-’em Bernie, an economic moron, is calling for the same healthcare plan he once said would bankrupt the U.S.

If everyone had Medicare, we would be spending such an astronomical amount of money, we’d go bankrupt, Bernie Sanders said in 1987.

“But I think what we understand is that unless we change the funding system and the control mechanism in this country to do that—for example, if we expanded Medicaid [to] everybody,” Sanders added. “Give everybody a Medicaid card—we would be spending such an astronomical sum of money that, you know, we would bankrupt the nation.”

That’s what he wants us to buy into now because he’s a fraud. All leftists are frauds. Let’s hope the Democrat Party swings back to center.

This loon was out last week bashing Disney’s pay scale. He wants people in costume running around as cartoon characters to make a “living wage.”

Wake up people!