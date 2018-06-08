Bernie’s Revolution Is Winning the Hearts & Minds of Lazy Know-Nothings

Chris Cuomo asked Red Diaper Baby Bernie how he felt about losing most of the races he supported so far in his revolution. That’s revolution with a small “r” accoring to Cuomo put it. [It’s actually a big “R”, Bernie’s really a Communist — alleged philosophical differences aside. Democratic Socialists, Socialists, Communists all want the same thing in the end.].
“Not — not true. Look, Chris,” Bernie said about the lost races, “do you think that — you know a little bit about politics. Do you think in a year or two, suddenly, we’re going to transform the entire Democratic Party, take on big money, take on the establishment?” Sanders asked.
Cuomo asked Sanders, if this was the case, why aren’t his candidates winning more, pointing out that about half the candidates Sanders has backed have been defeated.
“Chris, that is, in all due respect, not an intelligent way to look at it. I can be at 100 percent … if I supported candidates who had all the money, and the power, and all the polling,” Sanders said. “Our ideas are winning, and at the grassroots level, more and more people are getting involved.”
Most of the candidates Bernie endorsed, lost their primaries.
Of the 50 candidates that Sanders’ PAC “Our Revolution” endorsed, 24 of them were defeated. Two-thirds of his candidates in competitive primaries have been defeated.
He is still winning too many. He’s out to destroy Capitalism.
Sanders’ broader goal is to get the youth out and make them permanent Socialist/Communist voters. His ultimate goal is to bring the Democrat Party further and further left. In that, he has been highly successful.
The hard-left revolutionary has been very successful in pushing to get far-left progressive policies like Socialist healthcare, deceptively dubbed ‘Medicare-for-all’, into the Democratic mainstream and on to their platform.
Pelosi said in her weekly conference to reporters that Bernie’s healthcare will be on the table. Even though it’s wholly unaffordable, even by Bernie’s own words, it will be part of the Democratic freebie agenda.
Socialist/Communist Bernie
As an aside, Bankrupt-’em Bernie, an economic moron, is calling for the same healthcare plan he once said would bankrupt the U.S.
If everyone had Medicare, we would be spending such an astronomical amount of money, we’d go bankrupt, Bernie Sanders said in 1987.
“But I think what we understand is that unless we change the funding system and the control mechanism in this country to do that—for example, if we expanded Medicaid [to] everybody,” Sanders added. “Give everybody a Medicaid card—we would be spending such an astronomical sum of money that, you know, we would bankrupt the nation.”
That’s what he wants us to buy into now because he’s a fraud. All leftists are frauds. Let’s hope the Democrat Party swings back to center.
This loon was out last week bashing Disney’s pay scale. He wants people in costume running around as cartoon characters to make a “living wage.”
Wake up people!