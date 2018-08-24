Bernie’s Socialist Paradise of Venezuela Where a Cup of Coffee Is $17

A Sky News correspondent went to Venezuela to see what was really going on in the Democratic Socialist paradise. What she found out was horrible.

Women told the reporter that they have to travel to Colombia and prostitute themselves to feed their children.

“The only way to put food on the table for my children is to travel here to Colombia and sell my body,” one woman told Sky News.

They can’t find anything better to do.

Sky News visited a brothel in the bordering city of Cucuta, Colombia, and found that of the 60 women working there, 58 of them were Venezuelan.

“This is a shameful job but what option do I have?” a woman said.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro is planning to remove five zeros from the currency in an attempt to stabilize its failing economy. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected in July the country’s inflation rate could exceed 1 million percent by the end of the year.

17 MONTHS OF HARD LABOR GETS YOU A CUP OF COFFEE

Their minimum wage is a $1 a month but a cup of coffee is $17, according to Bloomberg.

Poor Venezuelans are pouring into neighboring countries. Those with a little money or family abroad are traveling to Europe or the United States.

The exodus is being compared to that of Syria’s.

The humanitarian crisis in #Venezuela is wholly created by a dictator & his cronies. And it has triggered a mass migration that may soon surpass the number of people who fled #Syria & that threatens to destabilize various neighboring countries. https://t.co/6FBmnzGeLY — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 23, 2018

Maduro is now being droned since you can never really vote these people out. That is the one thing Democrat Socialists boast about as making them different from the ordinary Socialist or Communist — you can vote. However, the leaders rig the elections.

According to detailed reports by Trevor Loudon, the Democratic Socialists of America, a fast-growing cabal of American Communists, are being trained by former East German spies and Communists. That is the group Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cynthia Nixon belong to. Bernie Sanders claims to be one as well.

Why aren’t they, along with Sean Penn and the other Hollywood commies heading for Venezuela to praise Maduro for the great job he’s doing?

SOCIALISM HAS ALWAYS FAILED