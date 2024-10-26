Best Ad of the Election Season

The best ad of the election cycle points to Harris’s leadership skills. You can read about the parent who was arrested because her sick daughter was hospitalized and couldn’t go to school here or watch the clip at the end.

This is the best anti-Harris ad I’ve seen all cycle It exposes the gruesomeness of Harris, not just the laziness and stupidity and entitlement pic.twitter.com/zCnfq607Xh — James David Dickson (@downi75) October 26, 2024

This is a good ad showing how they want your daughters to fight Russia, China, and North Korea, probably Iran also.

ELECTION EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk Backed Ad Campaign Exposes The Kamala Harris’ Plan To Draft Women To Fight WWIII Against China, Russia, & North Korea A new World War has never been closer. Please watch and share this vital information now! Credit: @elonmusk & @MAHAalliance pic.twitter.com/6IwzeBp9pg — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) October 26, 2024

The parent that Harris had arrested.

Single mother of a special needs child was arrested under a truancy law that VP Harris championed as SF district attorney and later as Attorney General. Cheree Peoples is Speaking Out and Warning America. “My message to all Americans, especially Black Americans, Do not trust… pic.twitter.com/ZIF7eGDT9U — Kory Yeshua (@KoryYeshua) October 9, 2024