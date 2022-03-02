Best Analysis Yet of How We Got to This Point in Ukraine

Putin invaded Ukraine and his actions are hideous but asking questions or analyzing mistakes the US and EU made does not equate with taking the role of Putin sympathizer. Author Lee Smith has put together one of the most accurate and sustainable analyses currently in print in a book. He puts key points in an article at The Tablet titled, Ukraine’s Deadly Gamble. It’s summarized below.

We are being bombarded with war propaganda but not analysis. Social media is the worst. To silence those who want to look at this with clear eyes, the idiocracy is claiming anyone who doesn’t blindly support the narrative is a Putin sympathizer — as he slaughters innocent people.

It didn’t help that Russia had to deal with US Biolabs in Ukraine (particularly in view of Fauci’s collaboration with the Biolabs in Wuhan), the Biden crime family’s revenue stream from corrupt Ukrainian entities, and the NATO/EU threat to Russia which is analogous to the Soviet Union’s placement of missiles in Cuba in the 60s.

Fools like Pelosi compare the riot on January 6th with the invasion of Ukraine, making us look even more ridiculous.

We have a summary here but urge people to read it for all that is left out or not phrased quite so eloquently. You might not agree, but this is a formidable explanation of how we got to a place where innocents are being slaughtered in Ukraine.

UKRAINE’S DEADLY GAMBLE

The Ukrainian soldiers are very brave but it is the US who put them in harm’s way with “little consideration for the Ukrainian people who are now paying the price for America’s folly,” Lee Smith writes.

This game began in 2014 with Obama-Biden and Biden continued it. Obama’s administration helpt to topple the Russia-friendly government in Kyiv in 2013-2014 in the Maidan Revolution, which was sort of a sequel to Bush’s Orange Revolution of 2004-2005. The same Obama team was leading this effort is now in place again – Blinken, Sullivan, Nuland, Rice, et al.

The White House likes to say they’re a democracy [one that kills its naughty journalists]. But, in reality, geopolitically, it’s a buffer state. Buffer states need to be friendly to all sides.

Israel is in that position geographically but managed to become a power in its own right because it’s a nuclear nation. Ukraine, on the other hand, cannot transcend its geography as a buffer state, and one that didn’t take its own existence seriously.

In 2013, the EU offered Kyiv a trade deal and many misunderstood it to be an opportunity to join the EU, which is what young Ukrainians wanted so they can flee the poor, corrupt nation.

The trade deal hurt Putin’s market so he offered Ukraine another deal they had to accept. Then-President Yanukovych reneged on the EU deal. In February 2014, US-instigated protests forced Yanukovych to go into exile in Moscow.

The Obama administration worked on getting a US-friendly administration in its place. They created chaos and refused to arm Kyiv to avoid conflict with Moscow. Instead of recalculating after their errors, they imposed sanctions on Moscow, taking advantage of the conditions the US and the EU created.

In April 2014, CIA Director John Brennan perversely boasted of the agency’s role in the coup, and a prominent Ukrainian company called Burisma hired Hunter Biden while they were under investigation for corruption.

Ukrainians tied themselves to a reckless and dangerous US administration. A buffer state staked its future on a distant power. It was an instrument the US used to annoy Russia. So, Russia then seized part of the Donbas region. Russia exhibited the power they had that Ukraine and the US did not have.

Then Ukraine doubled down in its attachment to the West.

In 2016, the Hillary Clinton campaign came calling on Ukrainian officials and activists to lend some Slavic authenticity to its Russia collusion narrative targeting Donald Trump. Indeed, Russiagate’s central storyline was about Ukraine. Yes, Trump had supposedly been compromised by a sex tape filmed in Moscow, but Putin’s ostensible reason for helping Trump win the presidency was to get him to drop Ukraine-related sanctions. Here was another chance for Ukraine to stick it to Putin, and gain favor with what it imagined would be the winning party in the American election.

Ukrainian officials joined in with the US CIA, FBI, and DOJ in pushing Russiagate.

Key participants included Kyiv’s ambassador to Washington, who wrote a Trump-Russia piece for the U.S. press, and a member of the Ukrainian parliament who allegedly contributed to the dossier. The collusion narrative was also augmented by Ukrainian American operatives, like Alexandra Chalupa, who was tied into the Democratic Party’s NGO complex.

Ukrainians were reckless and the US used them.

By appearing before the U.S. Congress to argue against Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took sides with Republicans against a sitting American president—which seems like an even bigger potential faux pas.

With Israel, it was about the Iran deal and with Ukraine, there was no such existential reason to participate in the anti-Trump operation. It was only to curry favor.

Then along came Ukrainian American White House official Alexander Vindman and his colleague Eric Ciaramella, a CIA analyst who had served as Vice President Biden’s point man on Ukraine during the Obama administration.

When Vindman told Ciaramella about a phone call in which Trump had asked the Ukrainian president for information regarding allegations about the Biden family’s corrupt activities in Kyiv, they called on help from U.S. intelligence services, the State Department, the Pentagon, Democratic Party officials, and the press. Quick, scramble Team Ukraine—Trump is asking questions!

In order to cover up for what the Bidens and perhaps other senior Obama officials had done in Ukraine, a Democratic Congress impeached Trump for trying to figure out what American policymakers had been doing in Ukraine over the past decade.

Ukrainians put themselves in the middle of it. They helped weaken a US president who gave them arms for defense. Ukrainians reinforced Putin’s view that Ukraine didn’t understand its place as a buffer state and would continue to be used by dangerous and reckless people.

Democrats thought this would stay hidden with Biden as president. As long as Trump was painted as Russia’s stooge, no problem. Unfortunately, Russia came out and turned it all upside down.

Today, they are threatening World War III and say it will be nuclear.

h/t SK

