Best & Brightest News! DOJ Employee Helped Son & Bloods Intimidate Witnesses

CNN put up a story last week that we didn’t get to, but in light of the bad behavior by the DOJ and FBI, this story merits consideration.

A DOJ paralegal, Tawanna Hilliard, who works in an administrative role for the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, is accused of helping her son Tyquan get ahead in the Bloods by abusing her office.

For two years, Hilliard used her access to information to help her son Tyquan Hilliard, 28, and his gang, the 5-9 Brims set of the Bloods.

Authorities have charged the Hilliards with six felony counts: witness tampering and harassment, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to tamper with a witness. Each carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Tawanna Hilliard is also charged with illegally obtaining information from a protected government computer.

She just wanted to help her son get ahead in his business, that’s all. The FBI/DOJ head honchos, Comey, McCabe, and countless others are lawless, why not the paralegals?

In the case of the store robbery, according to The Washington Post, after her son and another man bound up customers and a clerk and robbed an AT&T store, she was angry the accomplice turned state’s evidence and her son got the longer sentence. Her son and the other man committed a slew of felonies. In retaliation, she took video evidence of the accomplice spilling to the police after his arrest and posted it to YouTube, titling it, “NYC Brim Gang Member Snitching Pt. 1.”

She said there was more to come.

The accomplice’s life was put in immediate danger in and out of prison.

He’s back in jail now, serving out the remainder of his 11-year sentence and he will have time piled on to that if found guilty.

There’s no problem here. We are all lawless now.