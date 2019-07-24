Best Line of the Day, Spy Bombshell, & More from Know Nothing Mueller

The performance by the special counsel today was pathetic. We have posted a few of the best or worst responses here, depending on your take. Democrats and their psychopathic media have set up some kind of mass delusion because Democrats can’t see the reality before them. There is no collusion and no obstruction. There was no basis for this probe.

One of the women I used to work with watched the hearings we all watched and came away saying she doesn’t see how Trump avoids impeachment. As we said — a mass delusion. The probe must end today. It’s a coup obviously.

One of the best lines today came from Trey Gowdy who said, unfortunately, the one who learned the most about the investigation today was Robert Mueller.

He called the hearings an “abject miserable failure,” but did compliment the Democrats for having a hearing without a convicted felon as a witness.

“The Democrats wanted this to fuel their impeachment narrative and I’ll bet you if they could cancel this afternoon’s [House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] hearing they would,” Trey Gowdy said.

Video clip via The Gateway Pundit

WHAT THE HAY IS WRONG WITH HIM?

This is not the Mueller of prior congressional hearings. Who had the brilliant idea to let him testify?

HERE’S A BOMBSHELL FOR YOU

“Mifsud’s lawyer says his client was a “long-time cooperator of Western intelligence” who was specifically tasked with introducing to Russian contacts. Mifsud was part of a “sophisticated intel operation” targeting Papadopolous.”

If it is established that Mifsud was, in fact, working on behalf of western intelligence and Fusion GPS, it is obviously entrapment. That is the end of the story.

Devin Nunes killed it today. He tried to find out why Mifsud wasn’t charged, but Mueller doesn’t answer questions he doesn’t feel like answering.

It was collusion on the part of Democrats.

When Nunes brought up General Flynn, Mueller’s answer was a blank.

No one can find the collusion.

HOW HE GOT ALL THOSE DEMS — NO CLUE

Robert Mueller apparently doesn’t care about politics, doesn’t look for those types of conflicts in hiring, and just happened to find all the Democrat investigators on chance.

AS WE REPORTED EARLIER, MUELLER NEVER HEARD OF FUSION GPS

Mueller really needs to get out more.

