Best Line of the Day, Spy Bombshell, & More from Know Nothing Mueller

The performance by the special counsel today was pathetic. We have posted a few of the best or worst responses here, depending on your take. Democrats and their psychopathic media have set up some kind of mass delusion because Democrats can’t see the reality before them. There is no collusion and no obstruction. There was no basis for this probe.

One of the women I used to work with watched the hearings we all watched and came away saying she doesn’t see how Trump avoids impeachment. As we said — a mass delusion. The probe must end today. It’s a coup obviously.

One of the best lines today came from Trey Gowdy who said, unfortunately, the one who learned the most about the investigation today was Robert Mueller.

He called the hearings an “abject miserable failure,” but did compliment the Democrats for having a hearing without a convicted felon as a witness.

WATCH: Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) says that “the person who learned the most about the Mueller Report today… was Bob Mueller,” calls the hearings an “abject, miserable failure” for Democrats. #MuellerHearings #MuellerTestifies pic.twitter.com/ifdDShElcc — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) July 24, 2019

“The Democrats wanted this to fuel their impeachment narrative and I’ll bet you if they could cancel this afternoon’s [House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] hearing they would,” Trey Gowdy said.

WHAT THE HAY IS WRONG WITH HIM?

This is not the Mueller of prior congressional hearings. Who had the brilliant idea to let him testify?

HERE’S A BOMBSHELL FOR YOU

“Mifsud’s lawyer says his client was a “long-time cooperator of Western intelligence” who was specifically tasked with introducing to Russian contacts. Mifsud was part of a “sophisticated intel operation” targeting Papadopolous.”

If it is established that Mifsud was, in fact, working on behalf of western intelligence and Fusion GPS, it is obviously entrapment. That is the end of the story.

Devin Nunes killed it today. He tried to find out why Mifsud wasn’t charged, but Mueller doesn’t answer questions he doesn’t feel like answering.

If it is established that Mifsud was in fact working on behalf of western intel & Fusion GPS, it is obviously entrapment. End of story. Which is what it has looked like from day 1. @Jim_Jordan nails it https://t.co/d9QgwAsRqG @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) July 24, 2019

It was collusion on the part of Democrats.

“There is collusion in plain sight…between Russia and the Democrats. The Democrats colluded with Russian sources to develop the Steele dossier, and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya colluded with the dossier’s key architect, Fusion GPS head Glenn Simpson.” – @DevinNunes pic.twitter.com/nb1cqfTohc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 24, 2019

When Nunes brought up General Flynn, Mueller’s answer was a blank.

.@DevinNunes: on General Flynn, “I know you came after the leak of his phone call w/ the Russian ambassador. Given your time at FBI, it would be a major scandal, wouldn’t it, for the leak of the national security advisor and anyone… #Mueller: I can’t adopt that hypothesis. pic.twitter.com/jFhOpvlxla — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) July 24, 2019

No one can find the collusion.

Rep. @DevinNunes (R-CA): “Democrats have argued for nearly three years that evidence of collusion is hidden just around the corner. Like the Loch Ness Monster, they insist it’s there even if no one can find it.” #MuellerHearing pic.twitter.com/ov9Hta1J6d — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) July 24, 2019

HOW HE GOT ALL THOSE DEMS — NO CLUE

Robert Mueller apparently doesn’t care about politics, doesn’t look for those types of conflicts in hiring, and just happened to find all the Democrat investigators on chance.

Of the 19 lawyers on Mueller’s team, half of them had a direct relationship political or personal with the opponent of who he was investigating. They donated $12k to Clinton. That’s not even counting the $49k donated to other Democrats. Watch my questions for Mueller: pic.twitter.com/QMrY0x6GEv — Congressman Kelly Armstrong (@RepArmstrongND) July 24, 2019

WATCH: Swamp Monster Robert Mueller claims that he did not know (but the rest of the world did) that his top staffer Jeannie Rhee had deep ties to Hillary Clinton before he hired her. #MuellerHearingpic.twitter.com/pPAspeTT8y — Saving America (@SavingAmerica4U) July 24, 2019

AS WE REPORTED EARLIER, MUELLER NEVER HEARD OF FUSION GPS

Mueller really needs to get out more.

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH): “When you talk about the firm that produced the Steele [dossier], the name of the firm that produced that was Fusion GPS. Is that correct?” Robert Mueller: “I’m not familiar … with that” Chabot: “It’s not a trick question. It was Fusion GPS” pic.twitter.com/4WA0lhKc3x — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 24, 2019