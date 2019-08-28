Beto, an Irishman posing as Hispanic, agrees it’s OK to abort a baby before or after birth

Women can make the decision to abort their baby, even after birth. It’s the woman’s decision, says the fake Hispanic, using a faux pro-women stance. That is a cop-out.

An audience member asked 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke at a South Carolina rally if his life had any value the day before he was born.

O’Rourke responded, saying that it was a “decision for the woman to make.”

Women can kill! Oh, joy. The dopey young women applauded him.

The last clip in this three-clip segment shows the women applauding his positive view of after-birth ‘abortion.’