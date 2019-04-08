Beto calls Netanyahu a “racist,” dog-whistling to the anti-Semites

At the age when Beto was attempting to flee the scene of a terrible accident he caused while drinking and driving, Bibi Netanyahu was jumping out of planes, protecting his country, we’re just saying. This weekend Beto, Robert Francis O’Rourke ranted ignorantly with his condor-span arms waving about, calling the Prime Minister of Israel a “racist.”

Immediately before Prime Minister Netanyahu’s upcoming election, former Congressman Robert O’Rourke continues to condemn Benjamin Netanyahu.

GIVE UP YOUR LAND, ISRAEL

O’Rourke is questioning and interfering in allies’ elections. The issue is that Robert wants Israel to give up more land in their tiny country, endangering their very existence. Netanyahu disagrees, therefore, Robert wants him destroyed.

The nation of Israel is a tiny bit larger than New Jersey, the 5th smallest state in the United States.

Speaking at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday, the Democratic presidential candidate/nitwit declared that the U.S.-Israel relationship must “transcend partisanship” as he went on to accuse Netanyahu of not representing “the true will of the Israeli people.”

PARTISAN HATRED

“The U.S.-Israel relationship is one of the most important relationships that we have on the planet,” the former Texas Democrat said.

“And that relationship, if it is to be successful, must transcend partisanship in the United States, and it must be able to transcend a prime minister who is racist as he warns about Arabs coming to the polls, who wants to defy any prospect for peace as he threatens to annex the West Bank, and who has sided with a far-right racist party in order to maintain his hold on power,” he continued.

He said this while being totally partisan and lying about Bibi telling Arabs not to come to the polls.

“I don’t think Benjamin Netanyahu represents the true will of the Israeli people or the best interest of the U.S.-Israel relationship or any path to peace for the people of the Palestinian Authority, the Gaza Strip, and the state of Israel, ” O’Rourke added.

Bibi won his last election and does represent the majority, ROBERT!

WATCH:

Beto: “The U.S.-Israel relationship… must be able to transcend a Prime Minister who is racist… I don’t think that Benjamin Netanyahu represents the true will of the Israeli people or the best interest of the U.S.-Israel relationship.” pic.twitter.com/jFQ9lpD0TN h/t @AlonPinkas — They call me Mr. Kornbluh ✍️ (@jacobkornbluh) April 7, 2019

This is the Democrat Party today. They are the party of identity politics and hate.

This is today’s Democratic Party: Viciously attacking the duly elected leader of Israel & falsely labeling him a racist for defending the Jewish people. There was a time when support for Israel was rightly bipartisan. But then the Dems began courting the anti-Semitic Left. https://t.co/PUGgYLzygX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 8, 2019

This provocation is harmful to Israeli, Palestinian, and American interests. Supporting Israel does not have to mean agreeing with Netanyahu‘s politics. I don’t. This calls for a president willing to counsel our ally against abandoning a two-state solution. https://t.co/4ycYNowjzn — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 6, 2019

Butt-i-jidge [he cleverly pronounces the ‘butt’ part as ‘boot’ but we don’t] even went after Evangelicals for their beliefs. The only party that wants to destroy the rights of religious people is the Democrat Party.

This is the son of a devoted and activist communist, now deceased.

WATCH: How does Mayor Pete Buttigieg explain President Trump’s support from the evangelical community? #MTP #IfItsSunday@PeteButtigieg: Scripture talks “about lifting up the least among us, and taking care of strangers, which is another word for immigrants.” pic.twitter.com/sVzOxAJHWz — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 7, 2019