Beto calls Netanyahu a “racist,” dog-whistling to the anti-Semites

By
M. Dowling
-
1

At the age when Beto was attempting to flee the scene of a terrible accident he caused while drinking and driving, Bibi Netanyahu was jumping out of planes, protecting his country, we’re just saying. This weekend Beto, Robert Francis O’Rourke ranted ignorantly with his condor-span arms waving about, calling the Prime Minister of Israel a “racist.”

Immediately before Prime Minister Netanyahu’s upcoming election, former Congressman Robert O’Rourke continues to condemn Benjamin Netanyahu.

GIVE UP YOUR LAND, ISRAEL

O’Rourke is questioning and interfering in allies’ elections. The issue is that Robert wants Israel to give up more land in their tiny country, endangering their very existence. Netanyahu disagrees, therefore, Robert wants him destroyed.

The nation of Israel is a tiny bit larger than New Jersey, the 5th smallest state in the United States.

Speaking at a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday, the Democratic presidential candidate/nitwit declared that the U.S.-Israel relationship must “transcend partisanship” as he went on to accuse Netanyahu of not representing “the true will of the Israeli people.”

PARTISAN HATRED

“The U.S.-Israel relationship is one of the most important relationships that we have on the planet,” the former Texas Democrat said.

“And that relationship, if it is to be successful, must transcend partisanship in the United States, and it must be able to transcend a prime minister who is racist as he warns about Arabs coming to the polls, who wants to defy any prospect for peace as he threatens to annex the West Bank, and who has sided with a far-right racist party in order to maintain his hold on power,” he continued.

He said this while being totally partisan and lying about Bibi telling Arabs not to come to the polls.

“I don’t think Benjamin Netanyahu represents the true will of the Israeli people or the best interest of the U.S.-Israel relationship or any path to peace for the people of the Palestinian Authority, the Gaza Strip, and the state of Israel, ” O’Rourke added.

Bibi won his last election and does represent the majority, ROBERT!

WATCH:

This is the Democrat Party today. They are the party of identity politics and hate.

Butt-i-jidge [he cleverly pronounces the ‘butt’ part as ‘boot’ but we don’t] even went after Evangelicals for their beliefs. The only party that wants to destroy the rights of religious people is the Democrat Party.

This is the son of a devoted and activist communist, now deceased.

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply