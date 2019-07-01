Beto CAMPAIGNS for President in…wait for it…wait…Mexico!

Beto is campaigning for President of the United States in Mexico. At least we know where his loyalties lie. In April, he was taking out ads in Mexico. Beto counts on the vote of illegal aliens and immigrants whose loyalties remain with Mexico or anywhere in Latin America. Beto speaks Spanish and uses a Hispanic nickname, but he’s actually a phony Irishman.

He doesn’t care about optics. We found that out when he talked immigration while having a dental cleaning.

The fake Hispanic also didn’t care to meet with overtaxed Border Agents, true Americans who need help. Robert Francis O’Rourke, a doofus, doesn’t give a hoot about the United States, but he sure knows how to pander while pretending he’s Hispanic.

It would be better if he ran for President of Mexico, but they are probably too smart to let him run, even if he had citizenship in the country.

Beto will definitely win the illegal alien vote, but the jury is out on legal immigrants and citizens.

I walked across the Paso del Norte bridge and into Mexico this morning to meet with kids and families who came to our country seeking asylum but who have been turned back by this administration’s unlawful and inhumane policies. This is who we are keeping out: pic.twitter.com/ZZPQOFvTYV — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 30, 2019

Presidential candidate @betoorourke speaks with Mexican media Sunday morning outside Casa del Migrante, a Ciudad Juarez shelter holding hundreds of people seeking asylum in the United States. pic.twitter.com/e9925Gv8zF — Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) June 30, 2019