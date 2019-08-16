Beto Comes Up With An Extreme Gun Confiscation Plan

Beto O’Rourke, the fake Hispanic, has a gun plan to match Kirsten Gillibrand’s. He wants every gun law imaginable and his proposed gun buyback requires gun confiscation. What he wants is what all Democrats want.

VOLUNTARILY BUYBACK OR ELSE

A President O’Rourke will force people to participate in a gun buyback, but he won’t throw people in jail as Gillibrand has promised to do, he will levy fines on anyone who doesn’t cooperate.

I don’t doubt he could easily move on to throwing all of us gun owners in prison if we don’t do as he says.

All guns they deem to be assault weapons will be banned. Robert Francis will implement a voluntary buyback program for handguns, and he wants to increase the excise tax on gun manufacturers and fines on gun traffickers to fund buybacks.

If he’s going to fine gun manufacturers, kiss your handguns goodbye too.

ANYTHING THEY LABEL ‘ASSAULT WEAPONS’ IS GONE

O’Rourke on Friday called for a ban on assault weapons, trigger cranks, silencers, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines, and he pledged, if elected president, to work with Congress to enact universal background checks, red-flag laws, and other restrictions, Politico reported.

HE WILL HAVE A REGISTRY, GOOD FOR CONFISCATION

We will be saddled with a registry system. Better to confiscate your guns with my dear.

In his version of a gun-licensing and registry system, gun owners would have to complete gun safety training and register their guns. O’Rourke would limit licenses to people 21 and older, with an exception for younger gun owners who have hunting licenses, according to Politico.

O’Rourke said he would also seek to limit people to buying one gun per month in an effort to prevent stockpiling. He said he would declare gun violence a public health emergency, make gun trafficking a federal crime and treat right-wing violence as an issue of organized crime.

That’s a really dumb idea.

THERE GOES FREE SPEECH TOO

He’s also going to take away our free speech.

He said he would also seek to hold internet companies accountable for hate speech online, requiring large social media platforms to create systems designed to weed out activities that incite violence.

Who gets to define hate speech? Him?

That should end Beto’s failing bid for the presidency.