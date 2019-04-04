Beto Compares the Administration to the Third Reich

Beto said during a campaign event in Carroll, Iowa, this morning that he gave Valentine’s Day cards written by second-grade children to veteran’s because he wanted them to know the generation coming up cares about that. He boasted that he did it every year he was in Congress. Big deal. He’s proud of his photo-ops and didn’t do much else. No one, including Nancy Pelosi, knows what he accomplished while serving as a representative.

He then mentioned a third grade Mexican-American girl asking him why Trump didn’t like her.

Instead of telling the child he doesn’t dislike her, he probably lied. He lied to the audience.

“What is that doing to her head and to her perception of herself and what she’s able to contribute to this country when the president of the United States has called Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals?” O’Rourke said. “He then went on to call asylum seekers animals and an infestation. Now we would not be surprised if in the Third Reich other human beings were described as an infestation, as a cockroach or a pest that you would want to kill.”

The President did NOT call asylum seekers “animals.” He called MS-13 and their ilk “animals” and they are. He did not call Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. He said some are, and that is true.

It’s ironic that he would say Trump is Hitler when he is advocating taking all our money to pay for free Medicare for All, free college and pre-school, abortion to the moment of birth and perhaps after, reparations for black people, open borders, and he wants to take away our Second Amendment rights, go full-bore wealth redistribution, corrupt the vote, eliminate the Electoral College, and more. He is a lot closer to Hitler than Trump could ever be.

How is this guy from Texas???