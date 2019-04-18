‘Beto’ didn’t give to charity because he showed up for work in Congress

Beto – Robert – a fake Mexican but real socialist, had difficulty answering a question about why he gave so little to charity.

He claimed he gave donations without itemizing them and taking them off his taxes. [People are trying to find them, but no one can find a trace of it.]

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, “Former congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) released 10 years of tax returns last night. He and his wife reported $1,166 of charitable giving from a total income of $370,412 in 2017, the most recent year for which they released a return. That’s one-third of 1 percent.”

As it happens, he is counting his job as his charitable donation. If he didn’t get paid or worked overtime every day helping his constituents, he might have been able to make a case. However, no one, including him, and including Nancy Pelosi, can recount any contribution he made as a congressman.

Robert basically says his presence at his place of employment is his donation.

“I’ve served in office since 2005. I do my best to contribute to the success of my community, of my state, and now, of my country. There are ways that I do this that are measurable and there are ways that I do this that are immeasurable. There are charities that we donate to that we’ve recorded and itemized, others that we have donated to that we have not,” he explained.

“We were wondering why, as someone who earns 7 times the amount of income as she, a recent college graduate does, gives less in charitable donations than she does?” WATCH: Beto O’Rourke answers voter’s question about his charitable donations https://t.co/XFmHD8Eozc pic.twitter.com/Q6hPfKB3Xm — The Hill (@thehill) April 17, 2019

Tucker Carlson said it perfectly! He’s a national treasure, says Sean Davis of The Federalist.