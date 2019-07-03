Beto & Julian Think the Betsy Ross Flag Is Racist or Something

“I read today that instead of celebrating the birth of our nation, a shoe company has deemed the flag, which flew during our Independence, too offensive … too offensive to put on a pair of shoes,” GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

McConnell urged Nike to release the Betsy Ross flag shoes. “If we’re in a political environment where the flag has become controversial to Americans, I think we’ve got a problem. I hope Nike either releases these shoes or some other shoemaker picks up the flag, puts it on a pair of shoes. I’ll make the first order.”

He’s wasting his time. Nike has gone to the dark side.

Nike pulled the shoe from its website, app, and stores after Marxist Kaepernick said he was offended by the sneaker.

Colin Kaepernick, who is still sponsored by Nike despite not playing in the NFL since 2016, said he considered the colonial American flag to be “a symbol that he and others consider offensive.” Rather than viewing the flag as a symbol of founding of the country, Kaepernick says he views the flag as a reminder of slavery.

The America-hating candidates are coming out in support of Nike.

Beto is very happy the sneaker was pulled.

“I think its really important to take into account the impression that kind of symbol would have for many of our fellow Americans, respect the decision Nike made and grateful for the conversation,” Beto O’Rourke said.

Julian took it further.

“I was glad to see Nike pull the Nike Betsy Ross American flag shoes,” Julian Castro said.

“There are a lot of things in our history that are still very painful. The Confederate flag that still flies in some places and is used as a symbol.”

This ‘painful’ crap is really getting tiresome. It’s just a line and it’s nonsense. Grow up.

2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro tells CBSN he’s “glad to see” Nike pulled Betsy Ross flag sneakers from retailers https://t.co/leKMFULiwn pic.twitter.com/Dbk0moGTfD — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 3, 2019

They seem to think the flag is hateful and Betsy Ross was a white supremacist.

Obama didn’t think it was hateful.

That Betsy Ross flag sure fell out of fashion quickly. (Photo: 2nd Obama inaugural, 2013) pic.twitter.com/8xg8xCPLXb — David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 3, 2019

Instead of buying shoes from the anti-American Nike, you might want to consider buying an honor and respect sneaker designed by an Air Force veteran. The proceeds from the sale of the sneakers benefit Code 9 and Blue H.E.L.P, two organizations which seek to improve the lives of officers suffering from the post-traumatic stress disorder.

Then there’s this sneaker:

My friend’s company just started selling these awesome shoes in honor of Betsy Ross after @Nike pulled their American flag-themed sneakers. You can buy them here: https://t.co/ctFg2noE8C pic.twitter.com/TTz8fRVmlA — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 3, 2019

Addidas has a nice sneaker.

Adidas > Nike they glow in the dark.

How cool is that? #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/ViBku6K0vs — Brian ⚡️ (@SouthernDude22) July 3, 2019