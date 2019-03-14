Far-left Beto O’Rourke, the middle-aged Texan who gained a national following during his failed election battle against U.S. Senator Ted Cruz last year, told a Texas TV station on Wednesday he would seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents,” O’Rourke said in a text to TV station KTSM. “It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.”

O’Rourke said he wants to take down all the walls on the border. There is some wall in El Paso. Shouldn’t he have taken it down by now?

A formal announcement will be made on Thursday morning by O’Rourke, a 46-year-old former three-term U.S. congressman from West Texas, the television station said.

Democrats who lost their elections are popular candidates this year.

The skateboarding Robert Francis O’Rourke isn’t really running for President. He knows it’s a long shot. He’s running for Vice President. If Joe Biden gets the nomination, Beto or Kamila Harris would be up for the job, with the black woman in the forefront.

Robert Francis O’Rourke, the fake Hispanic, used to sing in a dress or in a sheep mask and a onesie.