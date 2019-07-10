Beto says “This country was founded on white supremacy” [Video]

Robert Francis O’Rourke, aka Beto, the fake Hispanic, actually told a group in Tennessee that “This country was founded on white supremacy.” That is what he said.

@BetoORourke in Tennesse: “THIS COUNTRY WAS FOUNDED ON WHITE SUPREMACY and every single institution and structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression, even in our democracy. pic.twitter.com/8iXGMO8cZ3 — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) July 9, 2019

This anti-American hater should be rejected by both parties. Does he believe this garbage or is he pandering and does it matter?

One of the women was wearing a hijab, which makes this even more unforgivable. She probably doesn’t know much about our founding and this fake Hispanic is telling her to hate us.

It is unfortunate, detestable, that slavery continued into the 1800s in the United States. It was still going on in much of the world at the time. Our forebears saw the evil in it and finally risked and sacrificed their lives to end it. My ancestors fought for the Union and some never came home. They were white.

The Founding Fathers fought the British and won in what can only be described as a miracle. They felt they couldn’t also take on the issue of slavery. The nation was very fragile in its beginnings. We almost lost to the British again in The War of 1812.

What people can’t seem to understand is this nation was founded on freedom and equality of opportunity for everyone. Read the Bill of Rights. As Thomas Paine argued, “Independence is a natural right.”

Read the Declaration of Independence. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” it reads in part.

Some American haters are even trying to make the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence into something evil. They are our guiding principles.

Applying the term ‘white supremacy’ to every white American originated with America hating white liberals. It is racist when it’s used in this manner and it’s untrue.

Will anyone in the media question Beto about this? It’s unlikely. It seems many of them feel the same way.