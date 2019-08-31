Beto says “we need to buy back every single assault weapon”

Beto, the fake Hispanic, said today in a tweet that “we need to buy back every single assault weapon.”

We need to buy back every single assault weapon. https://t.co/06UhoUGrzD — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 31, 2019

“I see more clearly than I ever have — that not only do we need universal background checks; not only do we need red flag laws, that would stop somebody when they pose a danger to themselves or someone else; not only do we need to end the sale of assault weapons and weapons of war, that were designed for the battlefield and have no place in our communities,” he said in mid-August. “We must as a country buy those weapons, take them off the streets altogether.”

In case you’re wondering how he defines an assault weapon, it appears to be by the size of the wound it inflicts.