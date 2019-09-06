Beto Thinks Stacey Abrams Is Governor of Georgia too

Irishman Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke falsely claimed there was voter suppression during Georgia’s gubernatorial election in 2018. He is demanding a new Voting Rights Act although it’s not needed.

Beto claims Stacey would have been governor were it not for voter suppression.

The idea that the election was stolen has been debunked repeatedly and you can read one story about that here.

A Georgia man, possibly a plant since Beto called him by his first name, asked about the election.

“You know Brian Kemp was … did some very shady sh-t, basically and, you know, a lot of minorities, me included, who sent in an absentee ballot, my vote was not counted at the last midterm elections so what can you do about that?” the man named Pablo asked.

Then Beto lied up and down.

“Because of what you just described we have functionally disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of our fellow Americans but for what you just described Stacey Abrams would be the governor of the state of Georgia right now,” O’Rourke said.

Mind you, there is NO evidence of that.

O’Rourke repeated his claim in a Twitter post as he shared a video of the exchange, writing, “A man from Georgia asked me what I will do about voting rights. That’s because, were it not for voter suppression, Stacey Abrams would be governor right now. We need a New Voting Rights Act, so every voice is heard and every vote is counted.”

A man from Georgia asked me what I will do about voting rights. That’s because, were it not for voter suppression, Stacey Abrams would be governor right now. We need a New Voting Rights Act, so every voice is heard and every vote is counted. pic.twitter.com/miXl7Xkq2n — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 6, 2019

KEMP WON LEGITIMATELY

Everything the left accused Brian Kemp of — he’s the real governor of Georgia who won by 50,000 votes — had nothing to do with Kemp.

What the left is doing, on the other hand, is corrupt. For example, the left is trying to get ballot harvesting into place in every state. That’s how they won 8 districts in California after the Republicans won election night, most handily.

In ballot harvesting, you don’t even have to go to a poll, they will collect your ballots for you.

It’s explained at 2:28, but the entire segment talks about the corruption of the left.