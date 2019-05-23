Beto’s DONE! No one even bothers to do opposition research on him

Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for the nomination for president as a far-left Democrat has sunk to new depths. His town hall on CNN was one of the lowest rated out of all the events the network has hosted, according to the Washington Examiner.

Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke was a manufactured media darling who made him into something he wasn’t. He couldn’t pull the media Beto off.

Despite losing to Senator Ted Cruz in Texas, the media manufactured an aura around him and imagined a following he never had, even as he drew small crowds and couldn’t answer questions thrown at him by college kids. On Tuesday, we saw his following. It was the 714,000 who watched his town hall. Of course, he appeared on the immensely unpopular CNN, but even they can do better than that.

The only CNN town hall that drew fewer viewers was Marianne Williamson’s. Who is that, you say? She’s a far-left self-help guru who wants to spend hundreds of millions to start on reparations.

O’Rourke’s town hall trailed ‘The Ingraham Angle’ on Fox News and ‘Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell’ on MSNBC.

The thrill is gone and the media has stopped talking to him unless they want a soundbite with which to bash some traditional value or berate the President. Beto had ignored the President to travel around to small venues, and now they ignore him.

The new RFK, as the media portrayed him, hasn’t a scintilla of RFK’s popularity, smarts, or charm.

O’Rourke is so over that Tina Nguyen of Vanity Fair reported that people aren’t even bothering to seek opposition research on him anymore. He’s not a threat to anyone, not even Marianne Williamson. Nguyen writes: Instead, after two months on the presidential campaign trail, O’Rourke seems to be little danger to Biden, let alone Trump, judging by the number of people not looking to take O’Rourke down. “The requests for oppo on him have completely died off,” a staffer at America Rising, a Republican PAC that does opposition research on Democratic candidates, told the Daily Beast. Requests to the R.N.C. for damaging information on Beto have similarly dried up. Even Fox News appears largely disinterested. A new Hill-HarrisX poll has O’Rourke at 5 percent, which does put him ahead of the zeros, the under 1%ers, like Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, Jay Inslee, John Hickenlooper (who had a more popular town hall by the way), Steve Bullock, Tulsi Gabbard, Eric Swalwell, Mike Gravel, and Wayne Messam. Kirsten Gillibrand was at 1% in this poll, but she’s usually at 0%, one had her at 0-. ‘Someone else’ got 2%. They want more choices. The winners are Joe Biden with 33%, Bernie Sanders scored 14% and Elizabeth Warren is at 8%. Kamala Harris and Pete Butt are at 6%. Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Ryan, Andrew Yang, Seth Moulton, Michael Bennet all barely registered at 1%.