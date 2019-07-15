Beto’s family owned slaves so he’d like you to vote for him

Beto, the fake Hispanic, and his wife just discovered their families were slave owners. He found out in some recently revealed documents.

He complained that his ancestors left wealth to them and they benefitted from it. As a result, he will make sure the rest of us pay for it. When he gives up his wealth, I will take him seriously, but he’s not suggesting that. He’s putting forth wealth redistribution plans instead.

He is exploiting it and trying to use it to get attention and get elected.

I benefit from a system that my ancestors built to favor themselves at the expense of others. That only increases the urgency I feel to help change this country so that it works for those who have been locked-out of — or locked-up in — this system.

As a person, as a candidate for the office of the Presidency, I will do everything I can to deliver on this responsibility.

In addition to making significant changes to education policy (immediately address $23 billion in underfunding for minority-majority public schools), economic policy (ensuring equal pay, deploying capital to minority- and women-owned businesses, $25 billion in government procurement to these same businesses), healthcare (universal healthcare and home health visits to women of color to reverse trend in maternal and infant mortality) and criminal justice (police accountability, ending the drug war, and expunging arrest records for nonviolent drug crimes), I will continue to support reparations, beginning with an important national conversation on slavery and racial injustice.

We all need to know our own story as it relates to the national story, much as I am learning mine. It is only then, I believe, that we can take the necessary steps to repair the damage done and stop visiting this injustice on the generations that follow ours.

If he feels that way, he and his wife should surrender their wealth but not any of my resources. None of my ancestors owned slaves and many were persecuted.

Beto looks like a goofball and this won’t help him.

The Daily Wire reporter made a good point:

Mainstream media: McConnell opposes reparations because his great-great-great grandfather owned slaves! Conservative media: Oh look, Kamala Harris' dad says her ancestors were slave owners. This is all dumb Beto: My ancestors owned slaves, pay attention to me for wokeness sake! https://t.co/RufTYptfYE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 15, 2019