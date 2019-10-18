Beto’s Gloom & Doom Rally Was a Major Fail, Trump Broke All Records

Beto [Robert Francis O’Rourke] held a ‘rally against fear’ outside of Dallas last night but did not fulfill his promise of beating Donald Trump’s crowd in Dallas. There were a lot of non-English speaking people in the Beto audience when he promoted his open borders to the receptive crowd.

Beto Chavez had 5,532 attendees while Donald Trump had 20,000 inside and nearly 30,000 outside. Trump’s crowds lined up the day before and Beto had a handful 2.5 hours before.

Crowd size does matter. What the crowds are saying is most Americans want freedom. They don’t want socialism. Democrats have gone full-blown socialist, and Trump stands for personal freedom.

Robert ‘Hugo Chavez’ O’Rourke and his speakers pushed socialism with a lot of lies about President Trump allegedly hating everyone in the world, especially Muslims.

It was a hate-spewing rally of hardcore socialists. He tried to strike terror in the hearts of Americans. Meanwhile, we all see what a great country we live in. Why is it too much to want to keep it this way? The children are out playing sports, we fight evil, everyone has the same opportunities, and only 9% of our population lives in poverty.

.@BetoORourke: Trump’s immigration policy is just like the Third Reich’s pic.twitter.com/czqP29TIP9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 18, 2019

Dallas-Fort Worth CBS reporter Caroline Vandergriff posted a photo of O’Rourke’s fans beginning to gather outside the 6,350-seat Theatre at Grand Prairie, just a few hours before it was scheduled to start.

Just want to be clear that this was taken 2.5 hours before the rally started. There are hundreds inside now – don’t have an accurate count of exactly how many yet. https://t.co/8pmu4HdRm4 — Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) October 18, 2019

In comparison, she tweeted:

The line to get into tomorrow night’s Trump rally is down the block. People are prepared to wait for the next 24 hours. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/ME5yl3o6VE — Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) October 16, 2019

BETO, FASCIST, COMMUNIST, ALL THINGS TO NUTJOBS OR PEOPLE WHO DON’T KNOW WHAT HE’S TALKING ABOUT

As usual, the fascistic Beto applauded the offerings of a Chavez-style socialism/communism:

.@BetoORourke says he wants to take care of veterans by investing in a home for every homeless veteran. He also calls for universal healthcare and new immigration laws. https://t.co/YEpuHx7xq4 — Caroline Vandergriff (@c_vandergriff) October 18, 2019

At Beto’s “Rally Against Fear”, this speaker claims that Trump’s rhetoric causes his rally attendees to act “maliciously violent” and “attack” people. Did he miss the violent Leftists attacking Trump supporters outside of the Minneapolis rally last week? pic.twitter.com/40B7D3PVzU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 18, 2019

His crowd size was no big deal. In fact, for a presidential candidate, it was pitiful.

The BETO campaign claims they expect to have a bigger rally in Dallas than President Trump on Thursday.#TrumpRallyDallas capacity: 20,000 🔴sold out#BetoRallyDallas capacity: 6350 🔵 tickets still available Do the MATH. #BetoNoBueno #HellNoBeto #MAGA2020 #BuildThatWall pic.twitter.com/iypqZSWqOj — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) October 15, 2019

A tale of two rallies Sad! pic.twitter.com/YLOCsjANVB — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 18, 2019

Beto’s Grand Prairie rally is getting underway. Though a few of the theatre’s 6,000 seats are empty, most have filled in. You can stream it live here: https://t.co/IDF6xjkCjs via @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/3Lvy5uC2vF — Allie Spillyards (@AllieSpillyards) October 17, 2019

TRUMP BROKE HIS CROWD-SIZE RECORD

President Trump: “By the way, I have to say this. So, outside, they have close to 30,000 people.” “We broke the record tonight!” #TrumpRally #TrumpRallyDallas #MAGA #KeepAmericaGreat pic.twitter.com/px6pC5RPd7 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2019

THANK YOU you Dallas, Texas. See you tomorrow night at the American Airlines Center! #TRUMP2020 pic.twitter.com/fbtzlbroQi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

#TrumpRally in Dallas has now reached capacity. All entrances closed at 7:30pm CST. pic.twitter.com/2ZZKRopuIo — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) October 18, 2019

Hector is a legal immigrant from Venezuela. He says it’s insane that democrats want to bring the policies of Venezuela to America. @Hector_CaSVZLA is proudly voting for Trump. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/7mEEl3gqxL — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 18, 2019