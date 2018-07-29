Betrayal of America! House Committee Passes Open Borders Asylum Rule

The House Appropriations Committee voted on Wednesday to allow victims of gang violence and domestic abuse to enter the United States under new asylum rules.

There is no way to verify their status as victims and any foreigner could make this claim, especially those coming from the hellholes of the world. Asylum rules are not meant to take in everyone or they’re not rules.

In June, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a decision to stop granting asylum for such claimants.

“The mere fact that a country may have problems effectively policing certain crimes – such as domestic violence or gang violence – or that certain populations are more likely to be victims of crime, cannot itself establish an asylum claim,” he wrote.

On Wednesday House Republicans overturned this.

LET ALL INVOLVED IN GANG OR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE COME TO THE USA

Even though there is no way to prove victimization by gangs or a bad spouse, this committee wants to let all who make the claim become U.S. citizens.

The amendment was offered by Rep. David Price (D-N.C.). They cleverly passed it on a voice vote so there is no record of who voted for or against. The committee is run by Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS) who let the vote pass out of committee. Yoder is a big supporter because, he says, his mother is a social worker.

“The precedent was established in 2014 that those fleeing gang violence and domestic violence would under certain circumstances be eligible for a credible fear claim,” Price said, vowing not to let the “draconian measure” stand. “There’s no question that what Attorney General Sessions has done would close the door almost completely,” he added.

In effect, they are siding with the past Socialist President who illegally altered asylum law to accommodate anyone and everyone who says they are victims of gangs or violent spouses. No country does this.

The House better squash it.

The law will open borders to anyone and everyone from these gang-ridden nations, which is all of them. It will soon be the USA.

Anyone can make the claims.

Pre-Obama, neither of those issues were grounds for asylum, nor should they be now.

This rule alone fully opens our borders. We could be on the hook to let nearly everyone from every nation come freely into the country. It can’t be proven if they are victims or not.

We could double our population or worse at this rate with foreigners, foreigners who lie. Americans are being replaced and Democrats are packing the electorate. As for Yoder, he needs to go.

