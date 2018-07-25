Betrayed! CNN Airs the ‘Cash’-‘No Cash’ Trump-Cohen Tape

In 2016, Michael Cohen taped his client, Donald Trump, without his knowledge. Cohen recently hired a friend and operative for his client’s worst enemy [Hillary] to serve as his lawyer. Cohen released one of these secret tapes to the President’s nemesis, fake news CNN. So far, there is no evidence of a crime, but it is meant, in the least, to damage Trump’s reputation.
Michael Cohen betrayed a client. Other than that, there’s no evidence yet, just noise, but listen to the tape and Dershowitz’s take and see what you think.
Basically, the tape has a client and a lawyer having a discussion.
THE STORY
Michael Cohen hired Clinton’s friend, advisor, and political strategist Lanny Davis to serve as his lawyer. Davis has known Hillary since 1970 when they attended Yale Law School together. He has been a rabid advocate on her behalf as a Fox News contributor and on other outlets. He was kicked off O’Reilly’s show a few years ago allegedly for lying. They’ve since reconciled.
Lanny Davis gave one of Cohen’s secret tapes of the President to be aired by CNN, alleging there are 12 tapes in total. Stormy’s lawyer Michael Avenatti has claimed there were 12 tapes for months. Davis said Cohen never shared the tapes with Avenatti.
Presidential candidate Donald Trump is heard on this tape in September 2016 discussing with attorney Michael Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model’s story about an alleged affair Trump had with her a decade earlier.
The audio recording of Trump and Cohen relates to whether Trump should buy the rights of the story from American Media, which paid Playmate McDougal $150,000 in August 2016 for her story about an alleged 10 month affair with Trump. The story was never published by AMI.
IT’S ABOUT THE WORD ‘CASH’
On the tape, Michael Cohen tells Trump about his plans to set up a company and finance the purchase of the rights from American Media, which publishes the National Enquirer. The recording captures what appears to be a routine business conversation of several other matters on their agenda. The audio is muddled and the meaning of Trump’s use of the word “cash” is disputed by the two sides.
Davis is making a case, or trying to, over how the word ‘cash’ was used. There are two scenarios. The then-candidate Trump either asks Cohen if they should pay ‘cash’ or he said, as Guiliani says Trump said, “Don’t pay with cash.”
Giuliani and Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, refuted that the tape shows Trump was offering a cash payment.
“There’s no way the President is going to be setting up a corporation and then using cash, unless you’re a complete idiot,” Giuliani said on Fox News Tuesday night.
“This was leaked on us with a very, very scurrilous description of what was on the tape,” he added.
Cash, in the conversation, was in reference to how a deal would be financed, Futerfas said.
Cohen said he would set up a company to make any payments.
NO CRIME
No payment was ever made from Trump, according to Rudy Giuliani, the President’s attorney. Giuliani has previously acknowledged that the recorded discussion related to the buying the story rights.
Guiliani explained on Fox:
“The major point is it’s outrageous that someone would tape his client. President Trump says quote, ‘Don’t pay with cash.’ Cohen then interrupts and says, ‘No, no, no, I got it.’ And then, you hear distinctly, if you’re careful and you slow it down, ‘check.’ And then, Cohen follows it with ‘No, no, no, and quickly cuts off the tape.”.
“There’s no indication of any crime being committed on this tape,” Giuliani said on Fox News Channel Tuesday night.
THE TAPE
The insufferable Lanny Davis comes on at the end of the CNN tape below to convict Trump, but he doesn’t have the evidence on this tape. If forensics can do a better job of deciphering it, who knows.
See what you think.
ALAN DERSHOWITZ SAYS ABSOLUTELY NO CRIME ON THIS TAPE
It’s not even a close question of a crime, Dershowitz told Fox & Friends this morning. Even if Trump said ‘cash’, it was only a discussion with a lawyer that was never meant nor should have been aired. The context shows Trump wanted it to be done through a corporation.
No payments were made, no cash was exchanged, it’s a big deal over nothing, Dershowitz said. He also discussed the liability of the leaker and, if it’s Cohen, he’s in trouble.
THE PRESIDENT REACTS
The President reacted in a tweet, calling it “so sad.” One does have to wonder who would ever hire Cohen again.
It sounds like Cohen is going to cooperate with the witch hunt and the hunters are out to get the President.
What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018
The timing of this is easy to explain;
yesterday we learned that in a USA today survey Trump was voted the BEST president by 88% of Republicans which is the highest score ever recorded, I repeat the HIGHEST score ever recorded for a US president.
Napolitano was making the case this could fall under FEC violations. This is why I put little credence in “TV lawyers and judges”. The law is vast and contrary opinions are widespread as any outcome will show. Each side makes a case in court and believe their side will prevail.
Since the FEC has jurisdiction someone in that capacity would surely carry more weight on the matter. At one point there was someone with that expertise on the show. That person pretty much shut down the argument that the FEC would consider any kind of money changing hands as violating law. As he laid out, if it is money that could or would be spent aside from the campaign then there is no violation. I may have deferred to Napolitano if it weren’t for the person who does know.
Another point Napolitano makes is a case of fraud. To me his argument is weak at best. He claims it is “fraud” if you sell a story “expecting” it to be published and it is not. I would say that would ONLY apply if YOU paid for it to be published. If someone “buys” the “rights” then They own it, not you. It Would be fraud if there is a clause TO publish. You can find all kinds of cases of “ownership rights”.
Of course these “show hosts” aren’t capable of going beyond what is “scripted”, bu the judge seems to be myopic on the matter. Because of all his arguments he has to say this is reason to interfere with the Attorney-Client privilege. Well, if his arguments are moot then the privilege has been violated.
Given that Fox rarely gives more than five minutes for a person that may explain what we hear on that Network. I have wondered if this is why so many flock to CNN for interviews. A lot of their interviews are Fifteen minutes or more. Earlier they had on the Veteran that Trump met and I doubt if he was given more than thirty “Seconds”. All the prep time for “Seconds”. Fox is a Commercial Ad network with “news breaks”.
Giuliani is quite right. I’ve heard the recording three times and even after the second time it is pretty clear he says “Don’t pay with cash”. It’s not even necessary to “slow it down” as Giuliani recommended. I surmise if one uses an equalizer it may be even clearer. That actually may be why I was able to hear it clearly, due to the equalizer settings on this machine.