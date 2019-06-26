Beyond Evil! Sanders, Warren Protest Beds for Migrant Children

Joining thugs Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley in the Wayfair protest are two other leftists, fake Indian Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) and dictator-loving Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT). All of these radicals issued statements Tuesday in support of the planned walkout by Wayfair workers at its Boston headquarters Wednesday. The walkout is also promoted by an employee group on Twitter — Wayfair Walkout. Their Twitter photo shows fists in the air.

The trolls have also been triggered to attack Wayfair and they are.

The protest is over the company selling beds to government contractor BCFS for migrant children held at the southern border.

These awful extremists don’t want the children to have beds as part of their push for power. At the same time, they are attacking the administration for not providing basics to the illegals.

These Democrats are Stalinists, using boycotts and threats to gain power. The ultimate goal is to end all detentions.

I stand with the hundreds of @Wayfair employees who are planning to stage a walkout at their Boston headquarters tomorrow. The safety and well-being of immigrant children is always worth fighting for. https://t.co/L3hqbazX4l — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 25, 2019

I stand with the workers at Wayfair who are walking out tomorrow to protest the treatment of asylum seekers at the border. We cannot be a nation that stands for locking up little children. What these workers are doing is brave and necessary. #WayfairWalkout https://t.co/ZMJRfLfPHw — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 25, 2019

In response to a recent letter signed by 547 employees, our CEO said that the company would not cease doing business with contractors furnishing border camps. We ask that the company donate the $86,000 in profit they made from this sale to RAICES. #wayfairwalkout — wayfairwalkout (@wayfairwalkout) June 25, 2019

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted succinctly: Elizabeth Warren wants to decriminalize illegal immigration. Beto O’Rouke wants to tear down all existing border barriers. Could the stars of the 1st Democrat debate be any more extreme on immigration? They’re totally out of touch.

We would go further than Ms. McDaniel. These people are evil.

Rep. Mark Walker said Democrats have refused humanitarian aid 15 times. [Then they turn around and blame the administration for not providing humanitarian aid]

On Tuesday former Rep. Darrell Issa reported on The Evening Edit that they hate the President so much that they will not provide humanitarian aid.

Actually, I tend to believe as the President, they hate people on the right, not simply the President.

“This is the first time, and I served 18 years in the House, this is the first time that I’ve seen Democrats refuse to provide humanitarian aid because they hate the president more than they are concerned over the welfare of those people at the border,” Issa said.

THE COMPANY’S STATEMENT IS BEING TRASHED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

There is nothing they can say that wouldn’t be met with disdain by the irrational, lawless Democrats.