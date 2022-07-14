Biden and Israeli PM Lapid Agree to Stop Iran from the Bomb

President-ish Joe Biden met with the new Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The meeting was a mixed bag.

Basically, at this meeting, Biden made it clear he offered Iran the rewrite of the 2015 nuclear deal (that allegedly allows them to get the bomb). At the same time, he swore Iran would not be allowed to get the bomb.

“There will be no nuclear Iran. This is not only a threat to Israel, but to the world,” Biden said. “And we discussed some other issues we are going to keep to ourselves.”

But at a news conference later, Lapid lectured Biden on the issue. In prepared remarks, the Israeli leader pushed Biden to change course on Iran.

Lapid said no amount of words or diplomacy would stop Iran from further developing its nuclear program.

“The only way to stop them is to put a credible military threat on the table,” Lapid told Biden.

Biden said in his opening remarks that he would be maintaining his approach. “I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome, and we’ll continue to work with Israel to counter other threats from Iran throughout the region.”

Yet, he offered no such diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The U.S. president said Iran has an opportunity to accept the agreement that is before them. “If they don’t, we made absolutely clear: we will not, let me say it again, we will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

Democrats are pretending that because Donald Trump pulled out of the deal with Iran, Iran could now get the bomb. Trump pulled out because the deal allowed Iran to get the bomb in under ten years.

After their meeting, Biden and Lapid signed the “Jerusalem Declaration” on the strategic relationship between the countries. One of the clauses in the declaration focused on Iran.

“The U.S. stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome,” the declaration reads.

Yeah, sure.

We can just imagine how bad the deal is. It’s on table. Our foreign policy is a disaster.

