Biden at the town hall! Better get Hillary back, she’s in better shape!

Biden said at the town hall tonight that if President Bolsonaro doesn’t go along with his climate change mandates, he will threaten the Brazilian President.

A far-left activist called out Joe Biden over his scheduled fundraiser tomorrow with a fossil fuel executive. Biden said he is not a fossil fuel executive, but that’s a lie. He is a fossil fuel executive.

Broken blood vessels are appearing in his eyes as the town hall proceeds. They better get Hillary back. She’s in better shape.

Uh, hey guys. Joe Biden’s eye filled with blood while onstage at the CNN town hall.

This is not a photoshop:

Another shot of Biden’s eye:

While Biden suggests AOC doesn’t go far enough on specifics, he adds he’s not opposed to it.

Joe Biden says that Ocasio-Cortez's $93 trillion "Green New Deal" does not go too far Biden suggests that it actually does not go *far enough* with specifics

He wants more trains to nowhere as in California to get rid of cars.

Joe Biden: "We can take millions of vehicles off the road if we have high-speed rail" #ClimateTownHall

He stupidly thinks China will cut emissions. Lots of luck with that Joe.