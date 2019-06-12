Biden Basically Admits He’s a Socialist While Posing as a Moderate

Biden doesn’t like labels, he says, and that is obviously because he doesn’t want Americans to know he and his Democrat colleagues are all Socialists.

Joe Biden was asked about a speech Bernie Sanders plans to make at 2 p.m. Wednesday in defense of socialism.

After saying he doesn’t like labels, Biden admits that’s what they all are. They are all on the “same page” on the Socialist agenda.

Biden is trying to portray himself as a moderate at the same time he is admitting he’s a Socialist too.

How come all the “good” socialist countries Bernie Sanders references as “proof” that socialism works aren’t even socialist? 🤣 Watch 👉 https://t.co/tIjffh5pw7 pic.twitter.com/Lvuf2YkVcv — PragerU (@prageru) June 11, 2019