Biden Calls for and End to the Filibuster [So Dems Can Do whatever They Want]

















Figurehead Biden held private talks with a cadre of Senate Democrats on Thursday in an effort to mobilize support for blowing up the filibuster to pass a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s voting laws, the Washington Times reports.

The voting ‘rights’ laws they want will destroy the US – read about them here and here.

Biden, echoing the goal of the actual people running the country – a cabal — discussed the topic with Senate Majority Leader Chucky Schumer and Joe Manchin, among others, via Zoom.

Lawmakers present on the call said Biden was attempting to gauge whether the push to alter the Senate‘s rules has sufficient support to succeed.

“He was encouraging us,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat who took part in the call. “Thanking us and encouraging us … [but asking] ‘Are you talking? Are you taking it seriously? Are you trying to get there?’”

ELIMINATE STATES’ RIGHTS

During the meeting, the president also stressed the need for Congress to combat a recent flurry of state laws strengthening the elections process.

The state laws are aimed at securing the election. Democrat leaders especially hate voter ID. Why, if not to cheat?

Democrats want everything run from a central government and they don’t want states to have a role.

“It was just talking about the importance of not suppressing the vote, which is pretty fundamental to our democracy,” said Montana Sen. Jon Tester.

Tester knows full well no one is suppressing the vote except for Democrats. Look at what they did in manipulating votes to drag Biden over the finish line. Remember here and here.

Biden‘s intercession comes as Democrats have privately been working on a plan to change the Senate‘s longstanding filibuster rules, which require at least 60 votes to end debate on the legislation, to pass the election legislation.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warns that any effort to weaken the filibuster will launch a new era of partisan warfare.

“Entire generations of statesmen would have seen … these unhinged proposals as Armageddon for our institutions,” said Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican. “Lashing out at our democracy … and at the Senate itself is not going to solve anything.”

He’s so weak. They know he caves every time.

If Democrats succeed in this they can pass every communist bill including the Build Back Better bill and voter ‘integrity’ laws to fundamentally transform the nation into a one-party nation, run ad infinitum by communist Democrats.

McConnell responded but his words were not inspiring. Has he surrendered?

Senate Democrats may not get to spend trillions more inflationary dollars before Christmas after all. So for a sideshow, they’ve switched back to misinformation about voting laws. They want to break Senate rules to seize partisan power over all 50 states’ elections. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) December 16, 2021

Please let us know what you think after the ads!

Related















