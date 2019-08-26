Biden didn’t know where he was but assured people he’s “not going nuts”

Former vice president Joe Biden has struggled every day he has campaigned. The man who once had brain surgery has been known as the gaffe master as long as he’s been in politics. It is getting much worse, which could be tied to his age but people older than him are more together. Maybe he’s brain-damaged.

His latest gaffe was to tell his audience he didn’t know where he was on the Dartmouth campus but he assured them he’s “not going nuts.”

When you’re a presidential candidate who has to assure your audience you’re not going nuts, maybe you have a problem.

The left already tried to foist a feeble candidate on us and bashed anyone as a conspiracy theorist for noticing she — Hillary — went splat on pavements and had to be picked up to be thrown into a van. She couldn’t make it up a few stairs for speeches. Now they want us to take a brain-impaired candidate who literally doesn’t know where he is much of the time.

Biden was always a big fibber and he still is. He lied about owing $300,000 for his college education. There is no possible way that he owed that kind of money after going to a state school in the 1960s

According to reporter Paul Sperry, after his speech, Biden told a student in Keane, New Hampshire that he came out of college with “$280,000” in debt, but then just moments later, he told another supporter that his debt was “over $300,000.”

Biden has made that obviously dishonest claim in the past.

The average cost, including board, of a public, 4-year college like the University of Delaware was $996 a year when Joe Biden graduated from college. The idea that he had $300,000 in debt in the 1960s is preposterous.

Biden responded to concerns from voters about his age during a brief press gathering on Saturday in New Hampshire.

“I say if they’re concerned, don’t vote for me,” Biden, 76, said to reporters, according to The Washington Examiner.

GREAT ADVICE!

The runner ups are two communists, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders. Democrats don’t have a candidate.

HE DOESN’T KNOW WHERE HE IS BUT THE IMPORTANT THING IS THIS — HE’S “NOT GOING NUTS!”

Joe Biden was somewhere on the Dartmouth campus this weekend, he didn’t know exactly where, but he reassured his audience he is “not going nuts.”

He didn’t know where he was when he was in New Hampshire either.

Joe Biden in Keene, New Hampshire: “I’ve been here a number of times…I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” pic.twitter.com/YZBP4ybQ3z — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 24, 2019

And he didn’t seem to like being in Iowa, Iowa, Iowa.

Joe Biden implies he is already tired of going to Iowa. pic.twitter.com/pzn5QM6jml — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 23, 2019

HE PROMISES EVER WORSE HEALTHCARE

Biden did promise poorer quality healthcare with lower co-pays.

Joe Biden just admitted his government-run healthcare would not be “quality.” Yikes! pic.twitter.com/KublyxZBth — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2019

AND EXTREMISM IN CLIMATE

He also promised extreme climate change policy.

Nice montage that captures our Joe:

Joe Biden’s Melting Brain The Ultimate Compilation pic.twitter.com/fKMmt5HjHw — Citizen Free Press (@TheDailyBail) August 25, 2019