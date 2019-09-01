Biden doesn’t know where he is but CNN airs a show on Trump’s mental health

Former Vice President Joe Biden is not operating on all cylinders, that is clear, but what does Brian Stelter talk about? Trump’s mental health of course. More fake news.

Even though Joe Biden has had severe brain problems, multiple brain surgeries, can’t finish sentences, can’t remember where he was, Stelter only did a segment today on Donald Trump’s mental health.

Trump is “mentally unstable” and “psychologically unfit,” Brian Stelter said on Unreliable Sources. He speculated for an entire show claiming people talk too “causally” about Trump’s [alleged] “cognitive decline.”

They blew it on Russian collusion and conspiracy, the white supremacist tale might not fly, so what’s next? Trump’s crazy! Not Joe Biden, Trump.

My intro to Sunday’s @ReliableSources: He is getting worse. We can all see it. It’s happening in public. But it’s a very hard story to cover. pic.twitter.com/287Fzk65AJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 25, 2019

This is the looney psychologist he quoted. The psycho-babbler wants Trump contained because he may kill many more millions than Mao, Hitler, and Stalin.

Psychiatrist Allen Frances: “Trump is as destructive of person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were” CNN’s Brian Stelter gave 0 pushback All this on a show named “Reliable Sources” pic.twitter.com/B3VsDpLPjO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 25, 2019

This fool needs to be contained, so does Stelter. Meanwhile, Biden tells fake war stories and excuses them by saying it’s “essence” is correct.

Biden’s had brain surgeries but, don’t worry, his brain surgeon is backing up his brain.

The media, in general, is twisting themselves into contortions to make Biden into something he’s not.