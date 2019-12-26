Biden dogs made the Christmas card but not Hunter

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden Tweeted out his family Christmas greetings — from the Biden family — and some people were missing. His new grandbaby wasn’t there and Hunter and his new wife Melissa weren’t there. The dogs made it.

One tweet included a photo of most of the family.

He even included the Biden dogs in another tweet with the caption, “When we say Merry Christmas from the entire Biden family, that means even the dogs.”

Ouch!

THE TWEETS

May your time with loved ones be full of peace, laughter, and joy. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. With love, from my family to yours. pic.twitter.com/L7mwR4nBKd — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2019

When we say Merry Christmas from the entire Biden family, that means even the dogs. pic.twitter.com/PblQHBH792 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2019

I guess we can’t blame him, but Jill Biden said just recently that she knows her son Hunter’s heart and spoke to his good character so why didn’t he make the Christmas greeting?

Go to 00:58:

This is off point, but Biden’s holiday Q & A is so phony, we couldn’t resist including it. He is all that is wrong with politics:

Hope you all are having as much fun this holiday as I did answering these questions: pic.twitter.com/hOYtYs8mCz — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 24, 2019