Biden FLIP FLOPS! Will now force federal taxpayers to pay for abortions

It was only yesterday when Joe Biden said he still supported the Hyde Amendment which bans the use of federal funds for abortions. He is such a good Catholic. At least he was until today. Today, a day later, he says he now supports federal taxpayers funding abortions.

He was hammered and he caved in 24 hours. Imagine him standing up to the Russian President Putin or communist China’s President Xi or to the Mullahs?

“If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s zip code,” Biden said.

What about the fact that you Joe are forcing people who see abortion as murder to pay for it?

Just yesterday, his staff said he still supports the Hyde Amendment. Ole Joe doesn’t have a backbone.

The Hyde Amendment is a four-decade-old ban on federal dollars being used for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or when the woman’s life is in danger.

Biden’s excuse for his flip flop is Republican governors are passing restrictive abortion laws that have made access to abortion more difficult. That is a wholly unbelievable reason. The truth is he caved to all the screaming Mimis on his side of the political aisle.

JOE BIDEN @ the top of his remarks here in Atlanta, GA REVERSES his stance on the Hyde Amendment, essentially saying “times have changed” & concerns for women seeking health care have been exacerbated…so he no longer supports Hyde. Video: pic.twitter.com/jra4PviprU — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) June 7, 2019