Biden Harangues Reporter for Asking the Wrong Question About Ukraine

The Democrats and their media are trying to blame Trump for Joe Biden’s possible extortion efforts in Ukraine. Currently, it looks like Joe Biden enriched his family by using his position as Vice President to coerce foreign leaders into throwing business to his son Hunter. Joe isn’t answering questions about it. In fact, if you ask him the wrong question, he will attack.

BACKGROUND

You can listen to him in the first clip bragging about bribing Ukrainian leaders into firing the prosecutor investigating his son Hunter’s company. The prosecutor, who was fired, said Biden wanted him gone to protect his son Hunter.

This clip is from 2018:

DON’T ASK HIM THE WRONG QUESTION

Today, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden about it and an angry Joe fired back that he asked the wrong question. Biden doesn’t want to be asked about his sketchy dealings. He wants it to be about the President.

“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated. You should be looking at Trump. Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum,” Biden said. [Even his metaphors are lacking]

Maybe someone needs to ask Biden when he will be indicted for violating the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

PETER SCHWEIZER COMMENTS

Peter Schweizer, the author of “Secret Empires,” said on The Ingraham Angle, “The underlying story here involves Hunter Biden going around the world really collecting large payments from foreign governments and foreign oligarchs in the case of Ukraine.”

He then addressed Hunter’s scant credentials:

“He is supposed to be advising them on natural gas regulatory issues. He has no background in Ukraine. He has no background in energy or natural gas. So the question is, What is he being paid for? He’s not being paid for his expertise, he has none,” Schweizer said. “His father at this time is the point person on U.S. policy to Ukraine.”

RUDY GIULIANI’S INVOLVEMENT

Another issue in the case involves Rudy Giuliani and a phone call with Ukraine. Listen to John Solomon explain and ask yourself how accurate the news media has been in reporting this.

Listen to more details about the Biden quid pro quo: