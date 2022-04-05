Biden Has a Devastating Plan to Follow the End of Title 42

Joe Biden announced the elimination of Title 42, knowing that there will be a massive flood of humanity pouring in illegally at the border. But that isn’t the worst news. The plan to deal with the overwhelming numbers is to massively increase the release of all these anonymous people, Breitbart reports.

The Department of Homeland Security is brazenly disseminating the plan.

Randy Clark, a 32-year veteran of the Border Patrol, the administration is putting “broadscale release mechanisms” in place.

This is treason. Will no politicians step in? This is a wholesale violation of the law. We do have 20 GOP-led states suing to keep Biden’s CDC from ending Title 42, but that takes time and there are a lot of leftist judges.

As Breitbart notes, the surge has begun. In March, 200,000 illegal aliens poured in.

The memo is dated February 17, 2022 and the only choices it offers are releasing masses of humanity from all over the world into the US, exhausting all of our resources. At the same time, Biden promotes war and spends wildly.

Do you still think this isn’t deliberate?

READ THE DOCUMENT

WATCH:

