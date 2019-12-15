Biden has big plans for education that should destroy it in no time

Suffice it to say, former vice president, Joe Biden knows absolutely nothing about education but he has a lot of opinions about how it should evolve just the same. As he panders to the crowds, he says some scary things.

For example, he thinks it makes sense to spend 70% of the education funding on pre-school only. Those are the wee ones who won’t remember much of it at all and don’t need all that. He seems to forget that parents have a role in the early development of their children, not the government.

“If ya had ten dollars to spend and that’s all you had to spend on education, I’d spend 7 of it on preschool,” Joe said. He actually got applause for that line.

“And so the point is, if I’m President, Besty DeVos’s whole notion, from charter schools to this, are gone,” Biden also said.

He was once a big supporter of charter schools. The people they help the most are poor children.

A Black Lives Matter representative asked, “Given that standardized testing is rooted in the history of racism and eugenics, if you are elected president, will you commit to ending the use of standardized testing in public schools?”

“Yes,” said Joe, “as one of my friends and black pastors that I’ve spent a lot of time with would say, you’re preaching to the choir kid. Because look, that’s why teachers, teachers should be able to determine the curricula in their schools.”

She doesn’t know what she’s talking about and neither does he. Standardized tests are overdone and they have flaws but having no standardized testing is absurd, even for Joe.

Standardized testing gives us a measure of how each child is performing, compared to other children in the nation. We need to have that information and not having it won’t make some children do better.

Nota Bene: If your comment is spammed, please let us know at sara@independentsentinel.com. We spam only according to the board rules — the commenting system is spamming innocent people. We are using a different commenting system today and hope this works better.