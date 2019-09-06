Biden has the booming economy figured out — stupidly

By
S.Noble
-
1

During a campaign stop in New Hampshire Friday, Joe Biden gave partial credit for the booming economy to the illegal aliens, claiming they are “replacement workers” while xenophobia is holding back the economies of China and Japan, The Washington Examiner reported.

Maybe China and Japan want to keep their culture, Joe.

Biden said it’s a “myth” that “those people here undocumented cost millions of dollars in social security” Biden said at a town hall. “They extend the life of social security because more people are out there working and then paying into social security.

“They are, in fact, part of the reason why we’re in a better position than any country in the world to own the 21st century because we have replacement workers,” the former vice president added. He said that there should be a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

He truly is clueless about how the economy works.

He confused cities again while he was bloviating.

He was also out lying about children in cages. First of all, they’re fences, and secondly, it was his and Obama’s policy. Do they want these children wandering around so sex traffickers can pick them up? The fences protect them.

He can’t be expected to remember this:

This lady in New Hampshire didn’t like him grabbing her hands without permission. At least he didn’t sniff her hair.

  • I suppose Sleazy Joe forgot to include the billions of taxpayers’ money spent for additional for schools, teachers, maintenance, breakfast, and lunch programs that illegal children cost the states. More little girls for Sleazy Joe to grope?

    Reply