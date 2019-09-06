Biden has the booming economy figured out — stupidly

During a campaign stop in New Hampshire Friday, Joe Biden gave partial credit for the booming economy to the illegal aliens, claiming they are “replacement workers” while xenophobia is holding back the economies of China and Japan, The Washington Examiner reported.

Maybe China and Japan want to keep their culture, Joe.

Biden said it’s a “myth” that “those people here undocumented cost millions of dollars in social security” Biden said at a town hall. “They extend the life of social security because more people are out there working and then paying into social security.

“They are, in fact, part of the reason why we’re in a better position than any country in the world to own the 21st century because we have replacement workers,” the former vice president added. He said that there should be a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

He truly is clueless about how the economy works.

He confused cities again while he was bloviating.

Joe Biden mixes up Charlotte, North Carolina with Charlottesville, Virginia This is at least the second time Biden has made this mistake over the last week Last month Biden did not know what state he was in, saying he was in Vermont when he really was in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/9etE4pmwtX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 6, 2019

He was also out lying about children in cages. First of all, they’re fences, and secondly, it was his and Obama’s policy. Do they want these children wandering around so sex traffickers can pick them up? The fences protect them.

.@JoeBiden boasted that he would never be so terrible as to support a policy of placing illegal immigrant children in “cages.” A policy that the Obama administration, in which he served, absolutely did enforce. @BecketAdams https://t.co/COcpGxCx8P — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 6, 2019

He can’t be expected to remember this:

WATCH: Joe Biden forgets that Obama, not Bush, was the last presidentpic.twitter.com/ukXrVeCWzm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 6, 2019

This lady in New Hampshire didn’t like him grabbing her hands without permission. At least he didn’t sniff her hair.