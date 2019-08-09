Biden Made All His Opponents Very Happy with His Worst Gaffes Ever

While campaigning in Des Moines, Iowa yesterday, Biden was asked who his favorite historical figure was who was not a president. After stammering and delaying, he answered stupidly because he couldn’t think of even one. Then at another event, he made a racist statement. Trump will steamroll him in a debate.

“I think maybe my favorite historical figure is maybe..uh…there’s a couple philosophers I find that in fact understood about human nature better than most people [who, Joe, who?], but in terms of political figures, maybe my favorite political figure…I would have to say, it is those people who gave America hope. Made them believe in who we are. You said not a president. I’d have to start off with [Thomas] Jefferson, even though he didn’t live up to it. He’s the guy that wrote that incredible document.”

Oh my, Jefferson was the 3rd President of the United States and the “incredible document” Joe probably couldn’t remember the name of is The Declaration of Independence. At least he got the “incredible” part right.

The question was just too hard. With all the historical figures who did great things, who could answer such a question? He should have named Gloria Steinem or Margaret Sanger since he’s so big on women and abortions.

Earlier he said, “We choose truth over facts,” and that garnered cheers. This must be one of his “truths.”

At 41:44, the man asks when he can buy him ice cream and who his favorite historical figure is, not a political figure.

At another Iowa event before the Asian & Latino Coalition, Joe Biden slipped and suggested all poor kids are minorities. That sounds racist. Combine that with the fact that this is the man who got his big push in politics working with segregationists. That is a vulnerable area for him.

Biden said: “We should challenge students in these [lower-income] schools and have advanced placement programs in these schools. We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright, just as talented, as white kids.”

Biden tried to rebound, “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids. No, I really mean it, but think how we think about it. We think how we’re going to dumb it down. They can do anything anybody else can do given a shot.”

Joe Biden: “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” pic.twitter.com/YhDSMnoRce — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 9, 2019

But there is more.

This isn’t just a slip, it’s what he thinks.

This is a pattern. Washington Post, 2007: “Biden also stumbled through a discourse on race and education, leaving the impression that he believed one reason so many Washington D.C. schools fail is the city’s high minority population.”https://t.co/D7bT3yL7Jp pic.twitter.com/FVrBL9BSiP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 9, 2019

This is the ‘leader’ that Democrats want to shove down our throats, folks.