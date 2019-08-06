Biden Makes It Clear on CNN That He’s Coming for Your Guns

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Joe Biden said he won’t confiscate guns Americans currently own but he will ban the sale of new ‘assault’ weapons. Then he will implement buyback programs for the guns they currently have.

In other, words, he wants all your so-called assault guns.

It’s not clear what he means by “assault weapon,” but lately the left claims it’s any semi-automatic gun. He might mean long guns. He helped author the 1994 ban that did nothing. However he defines it, it’s not good.

Biden said on Monday that gun owners who are worried he’s coming for their firearms should be afraid.

“So to gun owners out there who say well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns,” Cooper began.

“Bingo,” Biden quickly replied. “You’re right if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is they should be illegal, period. Look, the Second Amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the kinds of weapons people can own. You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flame thrower. The guys who make these arguments are the people who say, ‘The tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots. We need the protection against the government.'”

“I would institute a national buyback program and I would move in the direction of making sure that that, in fact, was what we tried to do, get them off the street,” Biden told Cooper.