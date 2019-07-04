Biden Once Insisted We Keep These Refugees Out

Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner and proponent of massive illegal immigration, tried to block the evacuation of tens of thousands of South Vietnamese refugees who had helped the United States during the Vietnam War, The Washington Examiner reports.

The war was our fault. Another gift from President Johnson, a Democrat.

As a senator, the future vice president, now 76, he stated that the U.S. had “no obligation, moral or otherwise, to evacuate foreign nationals,” His concern for the Vietnamese people was non-existent.

Biden said in 2015 that keeping Syrian refugees out of the U.S. would be a win for ISIS and tweeted in 2017 that “we must protect, support, and welcome refugees” to maintain the promise of America.