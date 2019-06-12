Biden Once Threatened ‘We…Can Take Away That First Amendment of Yours’

In a 1974 interview, 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden said politicians have the power to take away the freedom of speech in America. That is true to a point if they get an Amendment passed. If Democrats get one party control as they hope, then that could happen, but they will have a revolution on their hands.

He told the Washingtonian interviewer, Kitty Kelley, at the time that he sees politics as power.

“And, whether you like it or not, young lady,” he says, leaning over his desk to shake a finger at me, “us cruddy politicians can take away that First Amendment of yours if we want to.”

The alarming aspect of this is the inherent tyranny. He can’t take away what is rightfully our birthright under God or just by virtue of our existence. Biden says he’s religious but doesn’t seem to understand that his religion teaches our rights have come from God.

Ironically, this untrustworthy man who blows with the wind and flip flops on abortion, climate change, and China based on polls or phone calls from silly actresses, quoted Plato.

“I am proud to be a politician. There is no other walk of life which can do more good for mankind than politics. It influences everything that happens to the American people. You might think I’m off the wall when I say this, but I believe what Plato said 2,000 years ago: ‘The penalty good men pay for not becoming involved in politics is being governed by men worse than themselves.”

That could be him, judging from the way he’s going so far.

Another irony came up when he decided to run for the Senate. “At first, my dad tried to talk me into running for governor but I told him I didn’t want to be a damn old administrator. I wanted to come to Washington and get something accomplished.”

This is a man who, in forty years, accomplished nothing.

HE IS BETTER THAN DOCTORS, LAWYERS, INDIAN CHIEFS

In a 1973 speech, Biden the gaffemaster said:

“Politics should be the most honorable of professions,” Biden said. “Those of you who are doctors and lawyers and Indian chiefs in the audience, how can any of you possibly do as much good, if you are very good at what you do, as I can do if I am very good at what I can do.”

“You can’t,” he added. “So the point is, this is where the action is.”

HE SAID HE’S A “PHONY LIBERAL”

A 1972 newspaper clipping from the Delaware News-Journal, republished by Brietbart, quoted Biden eulogizing his deceased wife by saying she was not a “phony liberal” like himself who went out of his way to “be nice to a minority.”

I was probably one of those phony liberals…the kind that go out of their way to be nice to a minority and she made me realize I was making a distinction,” Biden said, according to the News Journal. “But in dealing with minorities, she made no subtle condescending gestures…she made no distinctions.”

“I’m going to be that way…I’m going to follow her example,” he added.