Biden One App Haitian Is Accused of Two Murders

A Haitian illegal alien who came in via Biden’s One App Kenoi Baptiste is accused of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in Middletown, New York.

His alleged two victims, one of whom died at the scene and the other in a subsequent surgery, had multiple stab wounds. The identities of the victims have not been made public.

“He came in over the border, but they did give him working papers, and he was scheduled to get an asylum hearing by a federal judge,” a police spokesperson told Fox News.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw reports:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News Digital that Baptiste had arrived in the United States in July 2023 when he presented himself at the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso, Texas.

The spokesperson said he presented himself on July 25 at the port of entry after booking an appointment on the CBP One app. Baptiste was given a notice to appear (NTA) in immigration court, was processed and paroled into the U.S. for pending removal proceedings.

ICE has since placed a detainer on him, which requests he be transferred to ICE custody on his eventual release from jail.

Almost one million anonymous, unvetted people came in that way so far.

