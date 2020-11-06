Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia, catching up in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are now neck and neck in Georgia, with the Democratic nominee ahead by 917 votes early Friday morning.

Both candidates have 49.4 per cent of the vote.

There are now 11,000 votes that remain uncounted in the state across seven counties, in addition to the 8,900 overseas and military ballots that are due at 5pm.

Georgia carries 16 electoral college votes and could tip the win for Biden if he holds his Arizona lead.

Neither Arizona nor Nevada say they will give their final results until Friday.

Pennsylvania, the other major swing state, has not yet been called but that may happen on Thursday.

The far-left Attorney General already said he couldn’t see any way Trump wins. We also have the Soros-funded district attorney in Philadelphia.

Democrats are doing what they did in Orange County in 2018, ballot harvesting, and voting with loosey-goosey drop boxes until President Tump loses.

Thanks to Democrats, we now have Third World elections. If they succeed in doing the same thing in the Senate, and they are trying, the country as we know it is over.

Democrats are close to taking over the country in that state after state is falling into their hands. Remember when we won Texas with 30 points and Georgia was reliably red?

The corrupt ballot harvesting should have been banned by Congress. It is always how Democrats planned to win this election.

Why do you think Democrats have been so overly-confident despite having a mentally unfit candidate for president and an unlikeable communist as his running mate?

We believe the corrupt voting methods used in some states is the reason why and their trial run was in Orange County, California.

There are drop boxes everywhere and there is no chain of custody. In Pennsylvania, voter ID is essentially erased since signatures don’t have to match. The votes keep rolling in because dates don’t matter either.

We don’t know if there is election fraud so much as the legalization of corrupt voting methods that were allowed to take hold. While there might be some fraud, unless it is very significant, it won’t affect this election. Also, once Biden gets to 270, the Electoral College will give him the election. It is not likely the Supreme Court of the United States will want to intervene at that point.

Josh Hawley explains the problem of legalized corruption to Tucker:

LATEST DATA

GA Presidential Election Results Biden (D): 49.39.% ( 2,449,580 votes)

Trump (R): 49.37% ( 2,448,484 votes) Biden Margin: (+ 1,096)

Estimated: > 99% votes in More results here: https://t.co/xlHf7GZUxJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

PA Presidential Election Results Trump (R): 49.56% (3,286,193 votes)

Biden (D): 49.29% (3,267,969 votes) Trump Margin: +18,224 (-4,347)

Estimated: > 95% votes in More results here: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

AZ Presidential Election Results Biden (D): 50.07% (1,532,062 votes)

Trump (R): 48.53% (1,485,010 votes) Biden Margin: +47,052 (+795)

Estimated: > 95% votes in More results here: https://t.co/7CxbLsQ3gY — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020