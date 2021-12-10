Biden Regime’s Censorship Is Making Social Media Into State Media

















Former NY Times health reporter Alex Berenson accidentally received an email that exposes the extreme authoritarianism coming from this administration. They want to censor social media until it becomes State media.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted a few months back that the White House, along with the U.S. surgeon general, had been flagging “problematic” posts for Facebook to suppress.

Before Biden was elected by all those fawning 81 million supporters no one can find, Biden demanded the banning of Donald Trump from social media. Biden obviously doesn’t believe in free speech.

Berenson was himself banned from Twitter for refusing to echo the narrative and is now on Substack. His newsletter Unreported Truths shares the latest research and other information about COV-19 and vaccines.

The government censors discussion of therapeutics from the public square, probably resulting in deaths and unnecessary hospitalizations. They have especially banned all talk of hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin which clearly helps a lot of people. Berenson also provides information on these therapeutics.

In the email Berenson received, a Food and Drug Administration official reached out to a Google lobbyist to remove a video on their YouTube platform that promoted the potential effectiveness of a little-known drug that is not even available in the United States.

Mr. Berenson said he obtained the email after it appeared to have been accidentally included in a Freedom of Information Act request he made to the FDA and several other federal agencies for emails between federal officials and Big Tech executives about his own content.

The email was allegedly sent by the FDA’s social media director, Brad Kimberly, to Google lobbyist Jan Fowler Antonaros in regard to a short YouTube video that touts the drug leronlimab, an HIV therapeutic that has not been approved by the FDA. It’s not even in this country.

“I just wanted to flag a video that we believe is misleading when it comes to COVID-19,” reads the email, dated the same day that the video was posted.

Kimberly said the drug is not considered to be safe and effective against COVID-19 and has not been approved for such use. They claimed that the video conflates the Filipino FDA and the U.S. FDA.

“Overall, the video is very problematic when it comes to COVID misinformation,” he wrote, according to the report, concluding that because of the errant information as well as intellectual property concerns, it “should be pulled.”

An email obtained through a freedom of information request revealed that an #FDA representative wanted #Google to remove a video posted on #YouTube about a potential treatment for COVID-19. FDA attempted to hide the communication; journalist Alex Berenson obtained the email. pic.twitter.com/14OqHt3rof — Cristian PM (@realCristianPM) December 6, 2021

