Biden Rejects Deportations, so, Open Borders

Biden is expressing regret over the Obama administration immigration policy, says it was a “big mistake” to have deported hundreds of thousands of people without criminal records.

“We took far too long to get it right,” Biden said during an interview with Univision anchor Jorge Ramos. The former vice president later added: “I think it was a big mistake. Took too long to get it right.”

The campaign has already acknowledged, in writing, the “pain” surrounding deportations that occurred when he served as President Barack Obama’s vice president. Now, the candidate is clarifying.

The 20-minute interview was posted to Ramos’ Facebook page.

Nevada, with its 500,000 Latino voters — registered voters, is coming up on February 22nd. He pandered on immigration throughout the interview.

Biden emphasized to radical-left Ramos his proposals to expand legal immigration, bolster the asylum process and end construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“This is a big country,” Biden told Ramos, dismissing “the idea we can’t accommodate more people in the interest of the United States.” He called “legal as well as undocumented immigrants” key contributors to the U.S. economy and society.

“We stand up and act like it’s a burden,” he said. “It is not a burden. It’s a gift.”

IT’S “PAINFUL”

Last time Biden spoke with Ramos, they argued over his administration’s deportation policy. This time, Biden turned to open borders policies which the Marxist Ramos loves.

“It was painful,” Biden said. “It took too long. But we began to get it right with the DACA program,” he continued. DACA allows any illegal brought here as a youth to stay. DAPA allows immediate relatives to stay. They are bringing in other relatives, whether it is allowed or not. Chain migration is alive and well.

The Obama administration, Biden stated, increased development aid to Central American countries to encourage migrants to stay by improving their conditions at home. Trump abandoned that approach.

Biden claims it worked. There is no evidence it did anything more than fill the pockets of the corrupt administrations. Ramos disagreed with Biden that it deterred immigration.

He told Ramos he wasn’t telling the truth about children in cages when Ramos brought it up.

“You know you’re not telling the truth here,” he said.

BIDEN WANTS OPEN BORDERS POLICIES

Biden’s immigration priorities include ending family separations at the border, rolling back Trump’s travel limits on citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries and providing a citizenship path for about 11 million people in the U.S. illegally, including immediately shielding from deportation the immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.

The former vice president also has pledged to enforce existing asylum law by reversing the Trump administration’s moves that have made claiming asylum more difficult. That was done since all the illegal aliens were claiming they were asylum seekers.

As a counter to Trump’s wall and asylum limits, Biden calls for increasing the annual cap on refugees from 18,000 to 125,000. And he emphasized a proposal to spend $4 billion in four years aimed at stabilizing Central American governments and economies. The idea, Biden explained in Nevada, is to address the root causes of mass migration and relieve pressure at the U.S. border, where the scene of migrant detention facilities has drawn international attention.

We give a ridiculous amount of aid to almost all countries in the world.

Biden said the Latino community is the “next wave” and our future. Latino kids “are our future,” he added. The former VP also agreed with Ramos that Trump is racist and “embraces white supremacists.” Biden also claimed he hates people around the world.

OPINION

Biden also wants public funding for all elections. That would take us to communism rather quickly.

Unfortunately, the left has succeeded in changing peoples’ minds about borders, with the help of the far-left media. We no longer think we need the rule of law. There is always a good reason to keep all illegal aliens here, even criminal illegal aliens.