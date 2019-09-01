Biden says Constitution doesn’t say anyone can own any weapon

These comments were made before the shooting in Midland today.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that the U.S. Constitution does not allow “anyone” to own a weapon and does not give citizens the right to buy “any kind of weapon” they want because every amendment has limitations.

The Constitution doesn’t ‘give’ us any rights, Joe. It enumerates our inherent rights.

Biden is saying we shouldn’t have guns to defend against a bad government because they can just nuke us with F-15s and Bazookas anyway.

“Every single solitary amendment has a limitation on it. Now, the limitation that exists on the Second Amendment is, nowhere does it say you can own any kind of weapon you want. Nowhere does it say anyone can own a weapon. And those who say, and maybe some do, that the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots, meaning you’ve got to be able to have enough power to take on your government — well, you need an F-15, you need an M1 tank, you need flame throwers, you need bazookas. No, I’m serious, if that’s the rationale,” Biden said during a campaign town hall in Rock Hill, S.C. on Thursday.

No one is looking to buy M1 tanks, flame throwers, or bazookas, Joe.

“That has not been the rationale for the Second Amendment in most scholars’ view but here’s the deal: we’ve always been able to say certain people should not own a weapon. A person who in fact beats and abuses his wife and is convicted of it should not be able to get a weapon. A person who has engaged in violence should not be able to get a weapon. A terrorist should not be able to purchase a weapon. I could go on the list — that’s why universal background checks are absolutely required and they do not violate anyone’s Second Amendment right,” he added.

We have background checks. They just want a list of everyone who owns a gun so they can confiscate them.

Biden approves of blowing holes through your front door with a shotgun to scare the bad guys. They’ll go away, he says.

