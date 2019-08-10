Biden says “no Amendment is absolute,” promises cultural shift on the 2nd

“No Amendment is absolute,” said Joe Biden earlier today. He was talking about the 2nd Amendment but it’s obvious that he thinks they are all flexible according to his worldview.

At an Iowa gun safety event hosted by Everytown, Moms Demand Action, and Students Demand Action, Joe Biden demanded a sea change in gun ownership. He mocked the Tree of Liberty and reduced our rights to metaphors that draw no equivalence.

At the gun safety event in Iowa, Joe Biden explained what he thinks about our inherent right to own guns.

“The Second Amendment — no amendment is, in fact, absolute,” Biden told the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund’s Presidential Gun Sense Forum Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.

You cannot stand up in this hall and yell fire. That’s not freedom of speech because they know the consequence of yelling fire: There’ll be a stampede, and someone will get hurt,” the former vice president said.

“Folks, don’t apologize at all about the Second Amendment,” Biden advised, explaining how the amendment allows for limitations on who can own a weapon and what type. “These guys will tell you, the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots. Give me a break.

“Can you go out and buy a flamethrower? Can you go out and buy an F-15?” he added. “If you want to protect yourself against the federal government, you’re going to need at least an F-15.”

He wants smart guns that can be used only by the owner and nothing else. Biden wants gun manufacturers to be sued for crimes committed with their guns. That’s like blaming Ford for an accident in a Ford.

Anyone who has ever had a “stay away order” can never have a gun, Joe declared.

Joe Biden wants your vote and just to make himself more irresistible, he promises to raise all your taxes.

The Solyndra scandal took place under the Obama-Biden administration. When asked about Solyndra and energy while speaking with reporters at the Iowa State Fair on 8/8/19, Biden answered: “we should not be supporting any of these subsidies.”

Then why did you Joe?

CBS News’ reporter Ed O’Keefe in Iowa is questioning Joe as a candidate because of his age. He then talks about his stammering and stumbling on the campaign trail. Some of his gaffes are embarrassing. Can you see him going up against Trump? He’ll bulldoze him.

Prior to announcing his candidacy, he said he thought he was too old. He is an old 76 years of age.

He is often normal, but when he gets tired, he’s out of it.

