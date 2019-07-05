Biden says Russia interference wouldn’t have happened under his watch, DUH!

Joe Biden was interviewed by the fake news network CNN host Chris Cuomo and actually claimed that Russia interference wouldn’t have happened on his watch.

“Look at what’s happening with Putin. While Putin is trying to undo our elections, he is undoing elections in Europe. Look at what’s happening in Hungary, look what’s happening in Poland, look what’s happening. You think that would happen on my watch or Barack’s watch? You can’t answer that, but I promise it wouldn’t have, and it didn’t.”

There was NO PUSHBACK by Cuomo.

All of it happened on the Obama-Biden watch.

Yes, he’s this bad.

This is a clown show and he’s the biggest clown of all.

Dopey Joe thinks AOC is “brilliant, bright.”

Biden: “I think Ocasio-Cortez is a brilliant, bright woman, but she won a primary. In the general election fights, who won? Mainstream Democrats who are very progressive on social issues and very strong on education and healthcare” https://t.co/sZsGVNIduV pic.twitter.com/fcjaAtFEV2 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 5, 2019