Biden shamelessly says Pete Buttigieg reminds him o his dead son

Possibly choking back tears, a shameless Joe Biden used his dead son to compare ex-mayor Pete Buttigieg to Beau Biden. Biden died tragically from cancer five years ago.

Joe and his handlers are going down the sympathy route.

Joe Biden made the comment to Pete Buttigieg at a rally Monday night after Buttigieg endorsed him.

Standing beside Buttigieg, Biden, who recently mentioned he’s running for the Senate, said the remark was the “highest compliment” he could give another person.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done this before, but he reminds me of my son Beau,” Biden said. “That may not mean much to most people, but to me, it’s the highest compliment I can give any man or woman.”

“Like Beau, he has a backbone … like a ramrod,” Biden continued.

Beau is the son he claimed was the U.S. Attorney General (he was a Delaware AG).

Joe has invoked his son earlier this year when he said Beau should be running instead of him. Not to minimize the constant pain he must feel over losing his child, but to compare Buttigieg with Beau is a step too far in our humble opinion. What do you think?

Watch:

Joe Biden on Pete Buttigieg: “I don’t think I’ve ever done this before, but he reminds me of my son Beau…to me it’s the highest compliment I can give any man or woman.” pic.twitter.com/7Ypwj4LA74 — Axios (@axios) March 3, 2020