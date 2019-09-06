Biden Shows Up at Former Fossil Fuel Exec’s Fundraiser

Former Vice President Joe Biden flatly declared “I am committed to not raising money from fossil fuel executives” while attending a fundraiser hosted by the founder of a fossil fuel company.

A report out of Bloomberg says Biden attended a New York City campaign event on Thursday night hosted by Andrew Goldman, who helped start the Houston-based natural gas export facilities company, Western LNG. He is still an active investor in liquefied natural gas.

“I just want to be very clear to everyone here that I am committed to not raising money from fossil fuel executives and I’m not doing that here,” Biden reportedly said to the assembled donors.

Mr. Goldman must have wondered, ‘What am I doing here. Does he want me to give this money to Bernie?’

Biden said today he is going to get rid of the fossil fuels in New Hampshire. What is he going to replace it with?

Joe’s lying again. Even he has to know he can’t do that.

Joe Biden in New Hampshire: “I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuel.” 80 percent of the households in the Granite State are heated by oil, gas, and propane. pic.twitter.com/wtYVweAdsX — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 6, 2019

Joe was a bit deceptive two nights ago at the climate town hall when he claimed Mr. Goldman isn’t a fossil fuel executive.